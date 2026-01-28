Border 2 box office collection Day 6: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film enters Rs 200-crore club Border 2 has entered the Rs 200 crore club within six days of release. Here’s a detailed look at its Day 6 box office collection and overall performance so far.

New Delhi:

Border 2 continues to hold pretty well at the box office, crossing a significant milestone within its first week. The war drama, led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, has officially entered the Rs 200-crore club in just six days of its release.

After a solid opening weekend and steady weekday performance, the film has managed to maintain momentum despite the expected midweek slowdown. The advanced box office numbers for Border 2 are now out.

Border 2 box office collection Day 6: Early estimates

According to the available figures on industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 opened with Rs 30 crore on its first Friday. The film saw a healthy jump on Saturday, collecting Rs 36.5 crore, followed by a strong surge on Sunday with Rs 54.5 crore. The momentum continued into the first Monday, with collections touching Rs 59 crore on Republic Day.

On Tuesday, the film saw a sharp drop, earning Rs 20 crore. On Day 6, Wednesday, Border 2 added Rs 6.85 crore to its total, as per early estimates. This takes the film’s six-day India net collection to Rs 206.85 crore. However, the numbers are expected to change as Day 6 progresses. The confirmed box office figures will be updated by 9 am on Thursday, January 29.

Border 2 cast, release date and background

Border 2 arrived in theatres nearly three decades after the original Border, which was released in 1997. The sequel hit screens on January 23, 2026, marking a 29-year gap between the two films. The war drama is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by JP Dutta along with his daughter, Nidhi Dutta.

Alongside lead actors Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, the film also features Sonam Bajwa, Medha Singh, Mona Singh, Paramvir Singh Cheema and others in key roles.

