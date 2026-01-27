Border 2 box office collection Day 5: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film sees sharp drop after Republic Day weekend Border 2 saw a sharp dip at the box office on Day 5 as collections slowed down after the Republic Day weekend. Here's what the advanced box office collection of Border 2 suggests.

New Delhi:

Border 2 is on the way to completing five days at the box office. The film is continuing its run with a mix of strong holiday-driven numbers and the expected weekday drop. The film, led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, opened on a solid note with Rs 30 crore on Friday. It showed an upward graph in its box office collections during the holiday weekend.

However, the film witnessed a sharp drop in its collection as Day 5 progressed.

Border 2: Advanced box office collection for Day 5

Border 2 box office collections picked up over the weekend, with the film earning Rs 36.5 crore on Saturday, followed by a sharp jump to Rs 54.5 crore on Sunday. The Republic Day holiday further boosted the film on Monday, when Border 2 collected Rs 59 crore, reflecting strong footfalls during the extended weekend.

Border 2 box office performance till afternoon Day 5

On Day 5, which was Tuesday, January 27, 2026, Border 2 saw a significant drop as regular working days resumed. The film earned Rs 8.2 crore as per early estimates, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 17.72 per cent on Tuesday. However, please note that this is subject to change as the day progresses.

Despite the dip, the film's five-day total, as per early estimates, now stands at Rs 185.2 crore across all languages in India. The confirmed numbers for Day 5 will be updated on January 28 by 8.30 am.

Border 2 released 29 years after Border released in 1997. The film is directed by Anurag Singh and backed by JP Dutta and his daughter Nidhi Dutta. The film was released on January 23, 2026.

