Border 2 box office Day 4 collection: Strong Republic Day hold for Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film Border 2 is seeing a solid Republic Day push with strong Day 4 advance booking. Here’s how much Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh’s film is expected to earn.

Border 2 is witnessing a strong box office response on Day 4 as the day progresses, aided by the Republic Day holiday and steady audience interest. The film, led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, opened on Friday with an India net collection of Rs 30 crore.

The upward trend became clearer over the weekend, with the film collecting Rs 36.5 crore on Saturday and seeing a sharp jump on Sunday with Rs 54.5 crore. By the end of its first three days, Border 2 established itself as a strong box office performer.

Border 2 box office Day 4 advance booking (early estimates)

On Day 4, January 26, 2026, Border 2 earned Rs 43.28 crore across all languages in India in advanced box office collection. The Republic Day holiday, coinciding with a Monday, also helped the film hold well at the ticket windows. The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 60.07 per cent, indicating consistent audience turnout throughout the day. The percentage is expected to change through the evening.

With this, the estimated total India net collection of Border 2 after four days now stands at Rs 164.28 crore as of yet. The confirmed figures for Republic Day will be updated in this article by 8.30 am tomorrow, January 27.

Varun Dhawan celebrates Border 2 success on Republic Day

On Republic Day, Varun Dhawan celebrated the success of Border 2 with his fans. He hoisted the tricolour from his car's sunroof and also celebrated his film's milestone with fans. The actor soaked in the moment, as a large crowd of fans gathered soon and clicked photos of the actor as he waved, greeted them and thanked them for his film's success. Soon after, the actor was seen enjoying a friendly cricket match with his Border 2 co-star Ahan Shetty.

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh and backed by JP Dutta and his daughter Nidhi Dutta, released on January 23.

