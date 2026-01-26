Border 2 Day 3 box office collection: How much did Sunny Deol’s film earn over Republic Day weekend? Border 2 witnessed a big surge on Day 3 at the box office, driven by strong Sunday footfall. Here’s a look at the film’s Day 3 collection and opening weekend performance.

New Delhi:

Border 2 has started its run with solid momentum at the box office, showing steady growth over its first three days. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

The film opened on Friday, January 23, eyeing the Republic Day weekend.

Border 2 Day 3 box office collection

Border 2 earned an India net collection of Rs 30 crore on Day 1. Positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth boost kicked in on Saturday, pushing the numbers up to Rs 36.5 crore. That marked a jump of 21.67 per cent from its opening day.

Sunday turned out to be the real game-changer. With families and fans pouring into theatres, Border 2 earned a record-high of Rs 54.5 crore on its third day. This was a sharp 49.32 per cent rise over Saturday and comfortably the biggest day of the opening weekend.

By the end of its first Sunday, Border 2 wrapped up a three-day India net total of Rs 121 crore.

Border 2 movie review

India TV rated Border 2 with 2 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review reads: "In terms of performances, Sunny Deol single-handedly breathes life into the film. Varun Dhawan, however, once again disappoints his fans, appearing in several running sequences that oddly resemble his school race scenes from his debut film, Student of the Year.

Ahan Shetty manages to hold his character to some extent, while Diljit Dosanjh, despite being a capable actor, leaves little impact here. Paramvir Cheema stands out, adding depth to several scenes, including one wartime moment that is genuinely moving. Mona Singh delivers a strong performance, particularly in the scene depicting her son’s martyrdom, which brings tears to the audience’s eyes. Sonam Bajwa has a very limited role but does justice to it."

