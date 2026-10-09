Bypoll Results LIVE Updates: BJP leads in Nandigram, Rejinagar and Nagaon; TVK vs AIADMK in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi:

Counting of votes for bypolls to five Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry, along with the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam, is underway. Early trends from Tamil Nadu show the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leading in Dharapuram and Madurantakam after the first round of counting. Whil the BJP has taken an early lead in the two seats in the Bengal assembly.

In Dharapuram, the TVK secured 437 votes, ahead of the AIADMK with 339 votes and the DMK with 284 votes. In Madurantakam, the TVK received 224 votes, followed by the DMK with 158 votes and the AIADMK with 141 votes.

The TVK was also leading in the postal ballot count in both constituencies, with a margin of just one vote in Dharapuram.

The bypolls are being viewed as a test of the TVK's popularity after it came to power in May. Sathyabama, contesting in Dharapuram, and Maragatham Thangavel, contesting in Madurantakam, had won their respective seats on AIADMK tickets in May 2026 before resigning from the party and joining the TVK.

West Bengal: Rejinagar, Nandigram results in focus

Counting for the Rejinagar and Nandigram Assembly bypolls in West Bengal began at 8 am under tight security. In Rejinagar, counting is taking place at Berhampore Girls' College in Murshidabad district. A total of 15 candidates are contesting the seat, with counting scheduled across 14 rounds.

The results are expected to offer an indication of the state's political mood after the BJP ended the TMC's 15-year rule. AJUP chief and Nowda MLA Humayun Kabir, who was arrested after a confrontation with police during polling, hinted at quitting electoral politics and claimed the BJP would win Rejinagar.

In Assam, the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll features BJP candidate Devasish Sarma, Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 76.19 per cent.

In Puducherry, Thattanchavady recorded 80.81 per cent turnout, down from 87.20 per cent in April. The bypoll is being seen as a test of Chief Minister N Rangasamy's NDA government.

Also Read:

Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll election results LIVE