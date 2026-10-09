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Bypoll Results LIVE Updates: BJP leads in Nandigram, Rejinagar and Nagaon; TVK vs AIADMK in Tamil Nadu

Written By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

The bypolls for one Lok Sabha seat in Assam and five assembly seats in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were held on October 6. Counting of votes has begun by the Election Commission. These bypolls are being seen as an early test for the BJP in Bengal and Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu.

Bypoll election results LIVE updates
Bypoll election results LIVE updates Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Counting of votes for bypolls to five Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry, along with the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam, is underway. Early trends from Tamil Nadu show the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leading in Dharapuram and Madurantakam after the first round of counting. Whil the BJP has taken an early lead in the two seats in the Bengal assembly.

In Dharapuram, the TVK secured 437 votes, ahead of the AIADMK with 339 votes and the DMK with 284 votes. In Madurantakam, the TVK received 224 votes, followed by the DMK with 158 votes and the AIADMK with 141 votes.

The TVK was also leading in the postal ballot count in both constituencies, with a margin of just one vote in Dharapuram.

The bypolls are being viewed as a test of the TVK's popularity after it came to power in May. Sathyabama, contesting in Dharapuram, and Maragatham Thangavel, contesting in Madurantakam, had won their respective seats on AIADMK tickets in May 2026 before resigning from the party and joining the TVK.

West Bengal: Rejinagar, Nandigram results in focus

Counting for the Rejinagar and Nandigram Assembly bypolls in West Bengal began at 8 am under tight security. In Rejinagar, counting is taking place at Berhampore Girls' College in Murshidabad district. A total of 15 candidates are contesting the seat, with counting scheduled across 14 rounds.

The results are expected to offer an indication of the state's political mood after the BJP ended the TMC's 15-year rule. AJUP chief and Nowda MLA Humayun Kabir, who was arrested after a confrontation with police during polling, hinted at quitting electoral politics and claimed the BJP would win Rejinagar.

In Assam, the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll features BJP candidate Devasish Sarma, Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 76.19 per cent.

In Puducherry, Thattanchavady recorded 80.81 per cent turnout, down from 87.20 per cent in April. The bypoll is being seen as a test of Chief Minister N Rangasamy's NDA government.

Also Read:

Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll election results LIVE

Live updates :Bypoll Results 2026

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  • 10:18 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Dharapuram Bypoll Result: AIADMK trails TVK

    All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) K Banumathi leads Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate P Sathyabama by 592 votes with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) S Suganya (4,016 votes) trailing in third place.

  • 10:17 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Madurantakam Bypoll Result: Candidate-wise vote tally

    K Maragatham Kumaravel (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam): 3,571 (41.22%)

    I Paranthamen (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam): 2,611 (30.14%)

    S Kanithasampath (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam): 2,078 (23.98%)

  • 10:11 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Madurantakam Bypoll Result: TVK trails DMK by 960 votes

    Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate K Maragatham Kumaravel leads Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) I Paranthamen by 960 votes with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) S Kanithasampath (2,078 votes) trailing in third place.

  • 10:08 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Thattanchavady Bypoll Result: AINRC maintains lead

    All India NR Congress (AINRC) candidate Ashok Anand leads Congress candidate E Vinayagam by 4,558 votes with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) chief K Sethu alias Sethuselvam (1,534) trailing in third place.

  • 10:04 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    AIADMK does turnaround, leads TVK candidate with over 50 votes

    All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) K Banumathi leads Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate P Sathyabama by 592 votes with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) S Suganya (4,016 votes) trailing in third place.

    Candidate-wise counting trends so far:

    K Banumathi (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam): 5,573 (36.09%)

    P Sathyabama (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam): 4,981 (32.26%)

    S Suganya (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam): 4,016 (26.01%)

  • 10:01 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    BJP dominates in Rejinagar as candidate leads with over 15,000 votes

    In the Rejinagar Assembly bypoll in West Bengal, BJP candidate Shakharav Sarkar is leading by 15,000 votes. Congress candidate Mohammad Kafi is in second place as counting continues.

    In Nandigram, BJP candidate Hasirani Rath is leading, while Congress candidate Milan Pradhan is in second place.

  • 9:51 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    BJP candidate trails Badruddin Ajmal with good margin in Nagaon

    Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devasish Sharma leads All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal by 24,819 votes with Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora (4,901 votes) trailing in third place.

  • 9:42 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Tapas Roy claims BJP will win Rejinagar and Nandigram bypolls

    West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy expressed confidence that the BJP would win both Nandigram and Rejinagar, saying Muslim votes had worked in the party’s favour.

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Turnaround in Dharapuram as AIADMK takes initial lead over Vijay's TVK

    Dharapuram Election Result 2026: AIADMK stages a turnaround in the second round of counting, with its candidate K Bhanumathi taking an 88-vote lead over TVK's Sathyabama.

  • 9:32 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Thattanchavady bypoll result: AINRC candidate leads with over 1,900 votes

    AINRC candidate Ashok Anand is leading in the Thattanchavady Assembly bypoll in Puducherry after the first round of counting, securing 3,209 votes, or 58.85 per cent of the total votes counted in the round.

    Indian National Congress candidate E Vinayagam is in second place with 1,222 votes (22.41 per cent), while DMK candidate K Sethu, also known as Sethuselvam, has received 792 votes (14.52 per cent)

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Nagaon Bypoll Election Result: BJP leads

    Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devasish Sharma leads Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora by 7,994 votes with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal (981 votes) trailing in third place.

  • 9:17 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    BJP candidates lead in Bengal's Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly seats

    The BJP is leading in West Bengal’s Rejinagar Assembly bypoll, with party candidate Shankarao Sarkar ahead by around 6,000 votes.

    In Nandigram, BJP candidate Hasirani Rath is also leading as the counting of votes continues.

    Inputs from Onkar Sarkar

  • 8:46 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    TVK leads in both Dharampuram, Madurantakam seats in Tamil Nadu in first round of counting

    The first round of counting is underway in Tamil Nadu’s Dharapuram Assembly constituency. The TVK is leading with 437 votes, followed by the AIADMK with 339 votes and the DMK with 284 votes.

    In Madurantakam, the first round of counting has also begun. The TVK is leading with 224 votes, while the DMK has secured 158 votes and the AIADMK has received 141 votes.

  • 8:42 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Nandigram bypoll result: A look at the contenders

    The crucial Nandigram seat of the West Bengal Assembly is seeing a contest between Hasirani Rath (BJP), Milan Pradhan (Congress), Ehtesamul Haque (DTC), Mohammad Sabe Miraj Ali Khan (ISF) and Shanti Gopal Giri (CPI). The counting of votes is underway and trends are expected to come soon.

  • 8:37 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    EVM counting begins in Dharapuram, TVK leads with one ballot vote

    Counting of EVM votes has begun in Tamil Nadu’s Dharapuram Assembly constituency. The TVK is leading in the postal ballot count by a margin of just one vote.

  • 8:29 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Triangular contest in Nagaon Lok Sabha seat

    The Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll in Assam has emerged as a three-way contest between Devasish Sarma of the BJP, Sibamoni Bora of the Congress and Badruddin Ajmal, chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

    The by-election was necessitated by the resignation of Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who later contested the Assembly elections from Dispur on a BJP ticket. The counting of votes will determine which candidate secures the Nagaon seat.

  • 8:28 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Counting underway in West Bengal's Rejinagar

    Counting of votes for the Rejinagar Assembly bypoll began at 8 am on Friday amid tight security at Berhampore Girls' College in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

    The counting will decide the electoral fate of 15 candidates in the constituency and is expected to be completed in 14 rounds. Political circles and voters are keenly watching the results to see which candidate emerges victorious.

  • 8:24 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    VIDEO: Heavy security deployment at counting center in Puducherry

    Security tightened at Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College in Thattanchavady constituency ahead of the assembly bypoll vote counting. Heavy police deployment is in place at the venue.

  • 8:18 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    TVK candidates leading in Dharapuram, Madurantakam

    Sathyabama is leading in Dharapuram, while Maragatham Thangavel is ahead in Madurantakam. Both candidates won their respective seats on AIADMK tickets in May 2026. They later resigned from the party and joined the TVK.

  • 8:11 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Vijay's TVK leads in early trends of ballot counting in Tamil Nadu seats

    The TVK is leading in the postal ballot count in Tamil Nadu’s Dharapuram Assembly constituency. The party is also ahead in the postal ballot count in Madurantakam.

    Inputs from T Raghavan

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Counting begins across 5 assembly seats, 1 Lok Sabha seat

    Counting of votes has begun for bypolls across the 5 assembly seats of Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu, Nandigram and Rejinagar in West Bengal, Thattanchavady in Puducherry and the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam under tight security.

  • 7:50 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Bengal: Humayun Kabir hints at quitting politics, claims BJP will win in Rejinagar

    A day after his arrest following a heated confrontation with police during polling in Rejinagar, AJUP chief and Nowda MLA Humayun Kabir broke down in front of the media on Wednesday (October 7, 2026), hinting at an early retirement from electoral politics.

    Kabir also claimed that the BJP would win Rejinagar, a Muslim-majority Assembly constituency in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

  • 7:40 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Puducherry: Early test for CM N Rangasamy's government

    The Thattanchavady Assembly constituency in Puducherry recorded a voter turnout of 80.81 per cent, compared with 87.20 per cent in the April Assembly elections.

    The bypoll is being seen as a test of the popularity of the four-month-old NDA government led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy. The election was necessitated by Rangasamy's resignation from the Thattanchavady seat.

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Nagaon: Can Congress retain the Lok Sabha in Assam?

    A total of 76.19 per cent of the 19.05 lakh eligible voters cast their ballots in the by-election to the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam, the Chief Electoral Officer's office said on Wednesday. Polling was conducted peacefully on Tuesday.

    Voter turnout stood at 76 per cent when polling concluded at 5 pm. The figure rose marginally after voters who were in queues at the time were allowed to cast their votes.

    The by-election was necessitated by the resignation of Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who subsequently contested the Assembly elections from Dispur on a BJP ticket earlier this year.

    Key candidates in the contest include former Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora, former IAS officer Devasish Sharma of the BJP and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Counting for Madurantakam, Dharapuram assembly seats bypolls in Tamil Nadu from 8 am

    Counting for the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly bypolls in Tamil Nadu will begin at 8 am under a three-tier security arrangement.

    The bypolls, held after the TVK came to power in May, are being viewed as a test of the ruling party's popularity. Meanwhile, the opposition DMK and AIADMK are hoping to secure victories in the two constituencies.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    West Bengal: Nandigram, Rejinagar verdict to offer for BJP, Mamata Banerjee

    Counting for the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly bypolls in West Bengal will begin at 8 am on Friday. The results are expected to offer an indication of the state's political mood after the BJP ended the TMC's 15-year rule.

    Although the bypolls are not a direct referendum on the BJP government's four months in power, the results will be closely watched to assess the ruling party's electoral strength following its transition from the Opposition to the government. The outcome could also provide insights into the position of opposition parties amid a fragmented political landscape.

  • 7:24 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Bypoll Results LIVE: Counting to begin at 8 AM, early trends expected soon

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) will declare the results of bypolls to five Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency today. The Assembly seats are Nandigram and Rejinagar in West Bengal, Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu, and Thattanchavady in Puducherry. The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam also went to the polls.

    Counting of votes will begin at 8 am, with early trends expected to emerge shortly thereafter.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Bypoll Results By Election Results Nandigram West Bengal Bypoll Results Live Updates Tamil Nadu Puducherry
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