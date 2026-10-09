Drishyam 3 nears Rs 400 cr worldwide in its first week; check Hanuman Ansh, Doraemon's Thursday earnings

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues its strong run at the box office, moving closer to the Rs 400 crore mark in worldwide collections during its first week in theatres. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the third and final instalment in the franchise has attracted audiences since its release and remains a key performer at the box office.

Meanwhile, other films, including Hanuman Ansh and Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil, are also attracting audiences to theatres. Here's a look at how the three titles performed on Thursday, October 8.

Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 7

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has completed seven days at the Indian box office. Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj, the crime thriller is directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film was released in theatres on October 2, 2026, and clashed with Hollywood films such as Verity and Digger.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film is inching towards the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide in its first week. It collected Rs 13 crore on Day 7 across 15,758 shows in India, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 245.50 crore. Meanwhile, the film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 383.60 crore.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection

Hanuman Ansh has also been running in theatres. On Thursday, the film collected Rs 75 lakh across 1,579 shows, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 327 crore. Its worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 427.43 crore, according to Sacnilk. Notably, the Telugu version of the film is set to release in theatres worldwide on October 9. Presented by Hombale Films, the biographical film is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi.

Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil box office collection

Meanwhile, the animated action-adventure film, Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil, which was released in theatres on October 2, is also attracting audiences to the screens. On Thursday, the film collected Rs 92 lakh across 1,228 shows. So far, the film's total net collection stands at Rs 12.15 crore. The film opened at the box office with Rs 1.95 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 2.15 crore on Day 2 and Rs 3 crore on Day 3. However, its earnings dropped to Rs 1.25 crore on its first Monday.

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