Nana Patekar death: Goa Police register unnatural death case, post-mortem conducted at GMC

Goa Police have registered a case of unnatural death following veteran actor Nana Patekar’s death at his residence in Goa. Police registered the case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and a post-mortem examination was conducted at Goa Medical College (GMC) to determine the cause of death.

Goa Police register unnatural death case

According to doctors, Nana Patekar was brought dead to the hospital. As per procedure, when a person is brought to a hospital in a deceased state, the hospital administration must inform the police. The case is then registered as a medico-legal case (MLC) as an unnatural death under the legal procedure, and a post-mortem examination is conducted.

Nana Patekar's death: What was the preliminary cause of death?

According to doctors, the preliminary assessment suggests cardiac arrest, as he had a pre-existing heart condition and was taking medication for it. A post-mortem examination was conducted at Goa Medical College (GMC) to confirm the actual cause of death.

Nana Patekar laid to rest with full state honours

Nana Patekar’s last rites were performed with state honours at Donje village in Pune Rural on Thursday evening. The 75-year-old actor died in Goa on October 8 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him and administered CPR for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved.

Several political leaders attended Nana Patekar’s last rites to pay their respects to the late actor. Those present included Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Sunetra Pawar and Eknath Shinde, minister Chandrakant Patil, Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol and Congress leader Bhai Jagtap, who paid tribute by offering floral wreaths.

Nana Patekar's recent projects

On the work front, Nana Patekar was last seen in the Hindi drama-thriller web series Sankalp, which also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and others. He also has unreleased projects in the pipeline, including Shraddha Kapoor's biographical drama Eetha, set to release on December 4, 2026 and Aneet Padda's horror comedy film Shakti Shalini.

In his career spanning decades, Nana Patekar has featured in several hit films and was known for his unique, distinctive dialogue delivery. His famous films include Parinda (1989), Krantiveer (1994), Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Welcome (2007), and others. He is survived by his wife, Neelkanti, and son, Malhar Patekar.

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