Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy shoots himself dead in Bengaluru, hours after Income Tax search at office Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy died after allegedly shooting himself with a firearm just a few hours after the Income Tax searches at the Conglomerate's office in Bengaluru.

Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy on Friday allegedly shot himself dead in Bengaluru, just a few hours after the Income Tax Department carried out searches at his office in the city. Roy reportedly shot himself and died shortly after, despite being given medical attention.

Further details are awaited about the incident and the IT Department is yet to issue any official remark on Roy's death.

About Confident Group

Confident Group is a diversified Indian conglomerate best known for its strong presence in real estate across South India, particularly in Bengaluru and Kerala.

Founded in 2005 by CJ Roy, the group has developed large scale residential and commercial projects, including townships, villas, apartments, malls, and hotels. Beyond real estate, its interests span hospitality, aviation, entertainment, education, and healthcare, with a focus on quality construction and innovative design.