Who was Confident Group owner CJ Roy and why did he die by suicide in Bengaluru? Details here

As per preliminary information, Roy shot himself inside his chamber in front of the IT officials with his pistol.

Confident Group chairperson CJ Roy died by suicide on Friday.
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Bengaluru:

Confident Group chairperson Dr Chiriankandath Joseph Roy died by suicide on Friday following searches by income tax officials at his office located on the Langford Road in Bengaluru, Karnataka. As per preliminary information, Roy shot himself inside his chamber in front of the IT officials with his pistol.

He was taken to the Narayana Multispecialty Hospital in HSR Layout Sector 3 of Bengaluru, but he succumbed to his injuries. The police are now conducting further probe into the incident. Meanwhile, the IT department is yet to issue a statement over Roy's suicide.

Who was CJ Roy?

Roy was the founder and the chairperson of the Confident Group, which is a real-estate and infrastructure conglomerate that was founded in 2005. Apart from the real-estate business, the company is also in the hospitality and the educational sectors. 

More to follow... 

