Messi Goat Tour chaos: Mamata Banerjee says deeply disturbed, apologises to fans Mamata Banerjee apologised to Lionel Messi and fans after chaos at Salt Lake Stadium on December 13, where mismanagement left spectators unable to see him, forcing an early exit by players and triggering vandalism. She also calls for an enquiry.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued an apology to Lionel Messi and to fans who attended the event at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 after the programme descended into chaos. Messi, the Argentina World Cup-winning captain, arrived at the venue around noon and was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd eager to see their footballing hero.

The initial excitement, however, quickly turned into disappointment as spectators complained of severe mismanagement. Despite paying high ticket prices, many fans were unable to see Messi at all. A heavy presence of ministers, club officials, former footballers, media personnel and security personnel formed a tight ring around Messi, restricting visibility for those in the stands.

The overwhelming crowd also caused visible discomfort to Messi, along with his teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrygo de Paul. The situation forced all three players to exit the ground earlier than planned, further aggravating the mood among supporters.

Frustration soon spilt over into unrest, with sections of the crowd throwing bottles and broken chairs before moving onto the field. As the situation deteriorated, concerns over safety and organisation mounted inside the stadium.

Mamata blames poor management

In response to the incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed regret over what transpired, apologising both to Messi and to the fans who had turned up in large numbers. She attributed the chaos to poor event management and announced that an enquiry would be conducted to review the arrangements and identify lapses.

“I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident,” Mamata tweeted.

“I am constituting an enquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members. The committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future,” she added.