Deepak Hooda still in suspect bowling action list ahead of IPL 2026 auction Indian all-rounder Deepak Hooda, ahead of the IPL (Indian Premier League) auction, continues to be in the suspect bowling action list. He will come under the hammer in the IPL auction, with a base price of INR 75 lakh.

With the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 auction all set for December 16, the 10 franchises will be looking to go all out to get their hands on their best players ahead of the 19th edition of the tournament. However, ahead of the auction, the situation of Deepak Hooda continues to garner attention.

It is worth noting that Deepak Hooda continues to be a part of the list of players with suspect player action. Currently a part of Rajasthan in the domestic circuit, Deepak Hooda has plenty of experience playing in the IPL, and he remains in the suspect category, just like the previous edition of the tournament.

Notably, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) officially intimated its stance on Hooda’s bowling action to the various IPL franchises on December 13, ahead of the auction.

Interestingly, Hooda featured in 7 matches in the IPL in the previous season. He represented Chennai Super Kings. However, he did not bowl in any matches that he played. He did feature for six overs with the ball in the BCCI domestic circuit.

Hooda set to go under the hammer on December 16

It is worth noting that Deepak Hooda will be a part of the upcoming IPL auction. He is a part of the all-rounder category (AL-1). His base price is Rs 75 lakh. There are 7 players in the AL-1 category, including Venkatesh Iyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Rachin Ravindra, among others, and it will be the second category to come under the hammer in the auction.

Furthermore, Deepak Hooda is not the only player on the suspect action list. Abid Mushtaq of Jammu and Kashmir, a 29-year-old left-arm spinner with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, and KL Shrijith, a 29-year-old off-spinner from Karnataka (No. 354 on the auction list) has been banned from bowling in the IPL. It could be interesting to see how the situation with Hooda develops.

