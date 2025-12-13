'Just tell him to relax': AB de Villiers gives advice to star India batter ahead of third SA T20I Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers recently came forward and advised star India batter Abhishek Sharma to relax and go back to the basics ahead of the third T20I against South Africa, slated to be held on December 14.

Dharamsala:

The stage is set for the third T20I of the ongoing five-game series between India and South Africa. The two sides will lock horns at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, on December 14, and both sides will hope to put in a good showing after they have won a game each so far.

Ahead of the game, many eyes would be set upon star India batter Abhishek Sharma. The star batter amassed 17 runs each in the first games of the series and failed to get off to a good start.

After two subpar knocks, former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers came forward and gave advice to Abhishek Sharma, stating that he should learn to relax and not look to hit every ball for a six.

"I think the top three have been labelled to be incredibly aggressive and there's a lot of pressure on them to play in a certain way. I think the trend for them moving forward for them will to be find their own game and just slow down a touch. Not every ball has to go for a six because of the reputation you've given out in the IPL. Especially to Abhishek, I would just tell him to relax and watch the ball and just play. No one expects of you to hit every ball for a six. I think they're sometimes in a rush and forget to do the basics and lay a platform," Ab de Villiers said in a video on his YouTube channel.

De Villiers backed India’s top order to perform in third clash

Furthermore, the former South Africa backed the Indian top order to find its groove in the upcoming clash and come into its own as it takes on South Africa in Dharamsala.

"The theme for India moving forward should be for the top three not to play, I don't think they're arrogant, but they feel the pressure of having to play a certain way. Just remember you're up against international bowling attacks and pressure is even more,” De Villiers said.

