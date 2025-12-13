India vs Pakistan Live: When and where to watch U19 Asia Cup clash on TV and streaming in India? With India all set to take on Pakistan in the upcoming clash of the ongoing Under-19 Asia Cup 2025, let us have a look at where to watch, live streaming, and live broadcasting details of the marquee clash.

Dubai:

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated games of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025. India under-19 takes on Pakistan under-19 in the upcoming game of the competition. The two sides will take on each other at the ICC Academy, Dubai, on December 14.

It is worth noting that both India and Pakistan are part of the same group in the tournament, and they kicked off the tournament with a win as well. Currently, Pakistan tops the group, sitting in first place, whereas India occupies second place with one win to their name.

As the archrivals take on each other, both sides will hope to put in their best performance and keep their best foot forward as the competition continues.

Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 live streaming details:

When will the India vs Pakistan clash begin?

The India vs Pakistan clash will begin on Sunday, December 14.

Where will the India vs Pakistan be played?

The India vs Pakistan clash will be played in Dubai.

Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan on TV in India?

The India vs Pakistan clash will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan online in India?

The live streaming for the India vs Pakistan clash will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads:

India: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George.

Pakistan: Saad Baig (c), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Faham-ul-Haq, Farhan Yousuf, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Ahmed, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Riazullah, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Tayyab Arif, Umar Zaib, Usman Khan.

