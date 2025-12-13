IND vs SA pitch report: How will surface in HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala play in 3rd T20I? With India set to take on South Africa in the third T20I of the ongoing five-game series, let us have a look at the pitch report for the clash as both sides hope to take the lead in the ongoing series.

Dharamsala:

India and South Africa are all set to take on each other in the third T20I of the ongoing five-game series. The two sides, after winning one game each so far, take on each other in the third clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on December 14.

With the series levelled, it could be interesting to see how India and South Africa fare in the upcoming game. The Men in Blue managed to win the first T20I of the series but were left bamboozled in the second game.

The Proteas took on India in Mullanpur for the second T20I, where they handed the hosts a hefty 51-run defeat. South Africa will be confident approaching the third T20I, and they will look to put in another good showing against India, hoping to take the lead in the ongoing series.

The two sides, hoping to put in their best performance, will look to put in their best showing as they lock horns for the third T20I in Dharamsala.

Dharamsala pitch report:

The surface at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala is quite balanced. An equal battle between the bat and the ball will be expected at the venue. Pacers could get some help from the surface early on, and the batters could make the most of the bounce present at the surface as well.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC)*, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs

