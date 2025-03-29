Jio SIM will stay active for 365 days with this recharge: Enjoy free calls and data without worry If you want to avoid frequent recharges, enjoy unlimited calls, and get massive data benefits, Jio’s Rs 3,599 plan is an excellent choice. With added perks like OTT subscriptions and cloud storage, it’s a complete package for both work and entertainment.

Reliance Jio, India's leading telecom provider with over 46 crore users, has introduced an annual prepaid plan that ensures your SIM remains active for a full year at an affordable price. If you are tired of frequent recharges and want unlimited calling and data benefits, this plan is perfect for you.

Let’s dive into the details of Jio’s cheapest annual recharge plan.

Jio's 365-day plan brings huge relief for users

To cater to the growing demand for long-term validity plans, Jio has expanded its recharge portfolio. The telecom giant now offers multiple validity options, including 90-day, 98-day, 72-day, and 365-day plans.

Among these, the Rs 3,599 annual plan stands out as the most budget-friendly option for those who want a hassle-free, year-long connection.

What’s Included in Jio’s Rs 3,599 Annual Plan?

This 365-day plan offers everything a user needs, from unlimited calling to high-speed data.

Unlimited free calling: Enjoy local and STD calls without any additional charges for an entire year. 100 SMS per day: Send messages across all networks without any extra cost. Massive data benefits: Get 2.5GB of high-speed data daily, totaling 912GB for the entire year. After exhausting the daily limit, users can still browse at 64Kbps speed. True 5G offer: Experience superfast internet with Jio’s 5G network, where available.

Free OTT and Cloud subscription in the plan

Reliance Jio is not just offering data and calls but also giving users premium entertainment and cloud storage benefits.

Free Jio Hotstar Subscription: Enjoy your favorite movies and shows for 90 days.

50GB Jio AI Cloud Storage: Store your important files securely.

Free JioTV Subscription: Watch live TV and exclusive content at no extra cost.

Another 365-day plan is available for Rs 3,999

For users looking for more premium benefits, Jio also offers a Rs 3,999 annual plan with additional perks. However, the Rs 3,599 plan remains the most cost-effective option for those who want unlimited connectivity for a year.

