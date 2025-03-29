Beware of PAN Card 2.0 fraud that can empty your bank account: NPCI alerts UPI users UPI transactions have made digital payments easy, but they have also opened new ways for fraudsters to exploit users. By staying cautious and not sharing personal details, you can protect yourself from cyber scams.

With the increasing use of UPI for digital payments, cybercriminals are figuring out new ways to scam unsuspecting users. The National Payments Corporation of India (commonly known as NPCI) has issued a major alert warning UPI users about a new fraud method that could lead to bank account theft.

Let’s understand this new fraud scheme and how you can protect yourself.

What is the New PAN Card 2.0 Fraud?

NPCI, through its official X (formerly known as Twitter), has informed users about a new scam where fraudsters are tricking people into sharing their banking and personal details in the name of a "PAN Card 2.0 Upgrade".

Fraudsters send fake messages claiming:

"Your PAN card has been blocked. To upgrade to PAN Card 2.0, provide your Aadhaar number and bank account details."

Many people fall for this scam, unknowingly giving access to their financial information to cybercriminals.

NPCI has warned that not every upgrade is real and that this scam can wipe out your entire bank balance.

How to Stay Safe from UPI Frauds?

To protect yourself from such digital scams, follow these important safety measures:

Never click on unknown links received via SMS, email, or social media.

Do not share your bank account details, PAN, or Aadhaar number with anyone.

Ignore and delete suspicious messages claiming to upgrade your PAN card.

Be cautious of calls or texts asking for personal financial details.

Always verify information directly from official sources like NPCI, banks, or government websites.

NPCI’s Awareness Campaign: #MainMoorkhNahiHoon

NPCI has launched the #MainMoorkhNahiHoon campaign to spread awareness about such scams. The initiative encourages users to stay alert, educate others, and avoid falling for fraudsters’ tricks.

NPCI urges people to share this warning with friends and family so they too can say, "Main Moorkh Nahi Hoon" (I am not a fool).

Always remember: No bank, government agency, or financial institution will ever ask for your details via message or call.

