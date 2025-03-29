Google Pixel 9a India sale date announced: Big discounts and top features revealed Pixel 9a brings flagship-level features like Google’s Tensor G4 processor, a premium OLED display, and long software update support. With bank discounts, a powerful camera setup, and a smooth 120Hz display, it’s an excellent option for those looking for a pure Android experience.

Google has officially announced the sale date for the Pixel 9a in the Indian market. The handset will be available for purchase from April 16 onwards, which comes with some launch offers, including a Rs 3,000 bank discount.

Google Pixel 9a: Sale in India

The sale will start in India from April 16 onwards The handset will be available to purchase from Flipkart, a popular e-commerce platform The smartphone will be available at Rs 49,999 Talking about the launch offer, it comes with an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on select bank cards.

Here is a look at the price, features and offers which is available for the Pixel 9a in India.

Google has launched the Pixel 9a in a single variant, featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone will go on sale in multiple countries, but in India, it will be available exclusively via Flipkart.

Google Pixel 9a: Top features

Google has launched the new Pixel 9a with premium features at an affordable price. Here’s what you get in the newly introduced phone:

It comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz for a smooth experience The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection It comes with a Google Tensor G4 chipset For security, it comes with a Titan M2 security chip The handset runs on Android 15 out of the box The Pixel 9a comes with 7 years of OS updates, guaranteed On the photography front, the device comes with strong camera muscles: It supports dual rear camera- 48MP primary shooter and a 13MP ultrawide shooter It features AI-enhanced photography, which means it comes with improved night mode and real tone features

The device comes with longer battery life along with fast charging, as the device is backed by a 5100mAh battery, which could last for all-day usage. It further supports 23W fast charging.

Should you buy the Google Pixel 9a?

The Pixel 9a brings flagship-level features like Google’s Tensor G4 processor, a premium OLED display, and long software support at a relatively affordable price. With bank discounts, a powerful camera setup, and a smooth 120Hz display, it’s an excellent option for those looking for a pure Android experience with long-term software updates.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for March 29, 2025: Claim free rewards now

ALSO READ: Your smartphone can detect earthquakes! Enable this hidden alert feature for safety