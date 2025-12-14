Are Delhi schools closed tomorrow due to GRAP 4? Details here Delhi school holiday, GRAP-IV: As per the order of the Directorate of Education, Delhi schools up to Class 5 and Classes 6 to 11 will conduct classes in hybrid mode while 10th and 12th were excluded from the arrangement.

As Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV Grap four imposed in the national capital- Delhi due to severe air quality levels, the students and parents wish to know whether schools and colleges will be closed on Monday (December 15) or will continue in a hybrid mode. As per the order of the Directorate of Education, Delhi schools up to Class 5 and Classes 6 to 11 will conduct classes in hybrid mode while 10th and 12th were excluded from the arrangement. Schools have been advised to minimise physical attendance while continuing lessons through a combination of online and offline learning. Under GRAP-IV, state governments and the Delhi government also have the option to suspend physical classes for Classes VI to IX and Class XI, depending on local conditions.

The Centre on Saturday imposed stricter anti-pollution measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after air quality slipped into the "severe" category in Delhi-NCR. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) touched an alarming 491 at 6:00 am, placing it firmly in the ‘severe plus’ bracket. This marked a sharp rise from Saturday’s reading of 431, making Sunday the worst air quality day of the year so far. The thick smog engulfed roads, highways and residential areas across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, disrupting daily life from the early hours.

Under GRAP-IV:

Entry of trucks into Delhi is prohibited, except those carrying essential goods or providing essential services. LNG, CNG, electric and BS-VI diesel trucks are allowed. Light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi are barred, unless they run on electric, CNG or BS-VI diesel, or are transporting essential commodities.

Offices to function at 50% capacity

To reduce traffic congestion and emissions, the government has ordered all offices both government and private to operate at 50 per cent capacity. The remaining staff will work from home. This directive has been issued under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The Centre may also decide to extend work-from-home provisions to central government offices.

