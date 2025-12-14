Australia mass shooting: 10 killed as gunmen open fire at crowded Bondi Beach in Sydney; two arrested | Video Police in Australia said two people have been arrested after reports that multiple people were shot at Sydney's famous Bondi Beach. Several people were reported shot, and ambulances have responded.

Sydney:

At least 10 people were shot dead and several others were injured after two gunmen opened fire at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, triggering panic and chaos in the popular seaside area.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing hysterical screams as people ran in all directions to escape the gunfire. Videos from the scene show bystanders attempting to administer CPR to the injured, while others scrambled for safety amid a stampede-like situation.

In the aftermath of the shooting, security forces rushed to the spot and were seen taking control of the area. Several visuals captured scenes of fear and confusion, with people seeking cover and authorities working to secure the location.

People gathered to celebrate Jewish festival

New South Wales Police said that an "incident" was underway at Bondi Beach and appealed to people to stay away from the area and to take shelter if they were already there. Police later confirmed that two people had been taken into custody, but the operation was still ongoing.

According to eyewitnesses and videos circulating on social media, two gunmen in black clothing were seen on a bridge and fired several rounds. At least a dozen to 50 shots were heard. People were seen fleeing the beach, and police sirens blared. Some reports said the attack occurred during a Hanukkah (Jewish festival) celebration, where the "Chanukah by the Sea" event organised by Chabad of Bondi was taking place.

Two people arrested

Police said two people have been arrested after reports that multiple people were shot at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

A New South Wales state police statement said on Sunday that two people had been taken into custody. The media reported that the two arrested were shooters.

"Two people are in police custody at Bondi Beach; however, the police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area. Please obey ALL police directions. Do not cross police lines," the NSW Police Force said in an X post.

PM Albanese instructs police to take strict action

The ambulance service said that at least 10 people were injured. Several media reports claim that 10 people have died, although this has not yet been officially confirmed. Police warned against spreading rumors and said that no incidents had occurred elsewhere.

The office of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said they are aware of the situation and urged people to follow police instructions. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns described it as a "deeply disturbing" incident. Police are investigating, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

