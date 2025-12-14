Nitin Nabin, Bihar minister and five-term MLA, appointed as BJP national working president BJP leader Nitin Nabin is currently a minister in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government and holds the Road Construction portfolio.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed Nitin Nabin, a cabinet minister in the Bihar government, as the party’s national working president. The BJP parliamentary board picked Nabin for the post.

"Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary board has appointed Nitin Nabin, a minister in the Bihar government, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national working president with immediate effect," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a notification.

Incumbent BJP national president JP Nadda, who took charge in January 2020, has completed his full term. He was given multiple extensions to continue leading the party through important political milestones, including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The latest organisational reshuffle comes at a time when the BJP is in the process of transitioning its top leadership structure.

Who is Nitin Nabin?

Nitin Nabin is a seasoned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Bihar and a key figure in the state's politics.

Born in Patna, he is the son of the late Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, a veteran BJP leader and former MLA.

Nitin Nabin entered active electoral politics following his father's demise.

He currently serves as a minister in the Nitish Kumar–led Bihar government, holding the Road Construction portfolio.

Nabin is a five-time MLA. He first entered the Bihar Assembly in 2006, winning a by-election from Patna West.

He later went on to win four consecutive Assembly elections from the Bankipur constituency in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, he registered a decisive victory by defeating Luv Sinha, son of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, by a wide margin.

In the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, Nabin registered another emphatic win from Bankipur, defeating his nearest rival by a margin of over 51,000 votes.

