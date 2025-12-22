Rohit Sharma in Vijay Hazare Trophy: Which two games will former India captain feature in? Rohit Sharma is expected to play Mumbai’s first two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches on December 24 and 26. Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to open with him, while Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube are set for later group games as Mumbai competes in Group C.

Mumbai:

Former India captain Rohit Sharma is set to be available for Mumbai’s first two fixtures in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, as per reports. Rohit could feature in Mumbai’s opening matches against Sikkim on December 24 and Uttarakhand on December 26, giving fans a chance to see the star batter back in domestic action.

Earlier reports suggested that Mumbai would begin the tournament without Rohit, sparking curiosity among cricket followers eager to watch senior India players in the domestic circuit during the current international lull. However, his absence was never due to injury or national workload management. Mumbai’s selectors had initially decided to rest him to provide opportunities to younger players and assess their performance under match conditions.

The latest update from PTI indicates that Rohit will likely be part of the squad for the first two games, after which his focus will shift to India’s ODI series against New Zealand, beginning on January 11, 2026.

Other prominent names available for Mumbai

Alongside Rohit, young Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to participate in the tournament. Jaiswal has already played for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and appeared in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season before a bout with gastritis limited his time on the field.

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube are also slated to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. According to an MCA official, the duo, who recently played in India’s 3-1 T20I series win over South Africa, will be available for Mumbai’s last two group matches against Himachal Pradesh on January 6 and Punjab on January 8 in Jaipur. Suryakumar and Dube will then turn their attention to the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, starting on January 21.

Mumbai has been drawn in Group C of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where they will compete against Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Goa.