Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results 2025: BJP sweeps coastal state, bags 30 seats; Congress gets 8 Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory in the Goa Zilla Panchayat elections, which were held on December 20 and recorded a voter turnout of 70.81 per cent.

Panaji:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday (December 22), registered a massive victory in the Goa Zilla Panchayat Elections 2025, winning 30 seats and emerging as the single largest party in the 50-member body. Results for all 50 seats have been declared.

Out of 50 seats, the BJP bagged 30 seats, the Congress secured eight seats, while independents won five. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) bagged two seats, and the Goa Forward Party (GFP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) won one seat each. The BJP contested the elections in alliance with the MGP, while the Congress fought the polls in alliance with the GFP.

These elections are considered politically significant, as they are seen as a barometer of public sentiment ahead of the next assembly elections, likely to be held in 2027. The BJP has been in power in Goa since 2012.

Here's the full list of winners

BJP candidates registered victories in several key constituencies, including Siolim, Taleigao, Latambarcem, Honda, Socorro, Querim, Karapur-Sarvan, Curti, Sanvordem, Nagargao, Barcem, Sancoale, Usgao-Ganjem, Dharbandora, and Xeldem, among others.

The Congress won seats in Calangute, Curtorim, Navelim, Nuvem, Aldona, Davorlim, Guirdolim, and Cola. Independents also made a notable impact, with candidates such as Radhika Paleykar from Arambol and Sunil Jalmi from Betqui-Candola securing victories.

S. No. Zila Panchayats Winners With Party Name 1. Arambol Radhika Paleykar (Independent) 2. Morjim Tara Hadfadkar (MGP) 3. Dhargal Shrikrishna Ravindra Harmalkar (BJP) 4. Torxem Siddesh Pednekar (BJP) 5. Siolim Maheshwar Manohar Govekar (BJP) 6. Colvale Kavita Kiran Kandolkar (Independent) 7. Aldona Mary alias Maria Menezes (Congress) 8. Sirsai Sagar Sudhakar Maulankar (BJP) 9. Anjuna Narayan Ladu Mandrekar (BJP) 10. Calangute Carmelina Fernandes (Congress) 11. Socorro Amit Devidas Asnodkar (BJP) 12. Reis-Magos Reshma Bandodkar (BJP) 13. Penha-de-Franca Sandeep Salgaonkar (BJP) 14. St Cruz Esperenca Braganca (RGP) 15. Taleigao Raguvir Kuncolencar (BJP) 16. Chimbel Gauri Pramod Kamat (BJP) 17. Corlim Siddesh Shripad Naik (BJP) 18. St Lawrence Trupti Vishwanath Bakal (RGP) 19. Latambarcem Padmakar Arjun Malik (BJP) 20. Karapur-Sarvan Mahesh Anant Sawant (BJP) 21. Maem Kunda Mandrekar (BJP) 22. Pale Sundar Naik (BJP) 23. Honda Namdev Babal Chari (BJP) 24. Querim Nilesh Shambha Parwar (BJP) 25. Nagargao Premnath Dalvi (BJP) 26. Usgao-Ganjem Samiksha Vaman Naik (BJP) 27. Betqui-Candola Sunil Jalmi (Independent) 28. Curti Pritesh Premanand Gaonkar (BJP) 29. Veling-Priol Damodar Naik (BJP) 30. Queula Ganapat Naik (MGP) 31. Borim Poonam Chandrakant Samant (BJP) 32. Siroda Dr Gauri Subhash Shirodkar (BJP) 33. Raia Inacina Luis Pinto (GFP) 34. Nuvem Anthony Braganza (Congress) 35. Colva Antonio Fernandes (AAP) 36. Velim John Beda Pedro Pereira (Independent) 37. Benaulim Viana Valankani Baptista (AAP) 38. Davorlim Florina Danny Fernandes (Congress) 39. Guirdolim Sanjay Velip (Congress) 40. Curtorim Astra Ranzille Da Silva (Congress) 41. Navelim Malifa Cardozo (Congress) 42. Sanvordem Mohan Parshuram Gaonkar (BJP) 43. Dharbandora Rupesh Ramnath Dessai (BJP) 44. Rivona Rajshri (Rajeshree) Rajesh Gaonkar (BJP) 45. Xeldem Shidharth Shrinivas Dessai (BJP) 46. Barcem Anjali Arjun Velip (BJP) 47. Cola Sumitra Pagi (Congress) 48. Poinguinim Ajay Lolenkar (BJP) 49. Sancoale Sunil Mahadeo Gawas (BJP) 50. Cortalim Merciana Vas (Independent)

Thank you for placing your trust in BJP: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant thanked voters for reposing their faith in the BJP, calling the party's performance in the Zilla Panchayat polls a resounding endorsement of its governance. He congratulated all newly elected members of the BJP–MGP (NDA) alliance, saying the decisive mandate reflects public confidence in the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an X post, Goa CM, "BJP No. 1 in Goa! Thank you, Goa, for placing your trust in the BJP and blessing us with a thumping victory! Heartiest congratulations to all the newly elected Zilla Panchayat members of the BJP–MGP (NDA) Alliance. This strong mandate reflects the people’s faith in the Double Engine Sarkar, under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the guidance of BJP4 national president JP Nadda and BJP national working president Nitin Nabin, along with our shared commitment to grassroots empowerment and people-centric governance."

"I also commend our dedicated karyakartas, led by BJP Goa president Damu Naik, for their tireless efforts to take our vision to the very last mile. I am confident the BJP-led Alliance will accelerate all-round development, strengthen transparent and accountable governance, and work towards a Viksit Goa and Viksit Bharat," he added.

He praised BJP workers, led by state unit president Damu Naik, for their sustained efforts to take the party’s vision to every corner of Goa.

The elections were held on December 20 and saw a strong voter turnout of 70.81 per cent. More than 226 candidates were in the fray across 50 constituencies, including nominees from major political parties and independents.

