BSNL launches Rs 999 broadband plan with 200 Mbps speed and 5000GB data for cricket fans With the BSNL Rs 999 broadband plan, users will stay connected, stream every boundary and six in HD, and enjoy uninterrupted high-speed internet.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a high-speed broadband plan for Indian users looking for uninterrupted streaming, gaming, and work-from-home solutions. The BSNL Rs 999 plan offers 200 Mbps speed and 5000GB of data, making it ideal for cricket fans who don’t want to miss a single match.

Enjoy lag-free streaming along with ultra-fast speeds

With cricket fever gripping the nation, uninterrupted streaming is a must. BSNL’s latest plan ensures:

200 Mbps high-speed internet for smooth streaming and downloads.

5000GB of monthly data to watch matches, movies, and more without worry.

Seamless gaming and work-from-home connectivity with ultra-low latency.

How to Upgrade to the BSNL Rs 999 plan?

Existing and new users can easily upgrade or subscribe to this plan by sending a simple WhatsApp message:

Text ‘Hi’ on WhatsApp to 1800-4444 and follow the instructions.

(Image Source : BSNL)BSNL

Why choose BSNL broadband?

There are several reasons why BSNL is a good choice for indian households. Here are a few reasons:

It delivers a reliable network with extensive coverage across the country.

It has the most economical recharge plans with no hidden charges.

It claims to deliver no buffering, no interruptions, which sounds perfect for binge-watchers and cricket lovers.

ALSO READ: Watch cricket without buffering with this BSNL recharge: Quick tips to activate the plan

Cricket season is here, and everyone is watching it on TV, laptop, or smartphone. For cricket fans, BSNL has come up with a new offer to keep them connected throughout the matches. The state-run telecom operator has offered a special data pack that provides a massive 251GB of high-speed data for just Rs 251.

This plan will be valid for 60 days, ensuring that users can enjoy uninterrupted streaming, live scores, and match highlights without worrying about data limits.

ALSO READ: Samsung’s new Smart ACs sync with fans for perfect cooling and better sleep

Samsung’s study found that 50 per cent of Indian consumers switch their ACs on and off throughout the night to stay comfortable. This disrupts sleep and increases energy bills. The new Customized Cooling feature addresses this issue by automatically maintaining a comfortable temperature without the need for manual changes.