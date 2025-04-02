Samsung’s new Smart ACs sync with fans for perfect cooling and better sleep With this AI-powered innovation, Samsung is revolutionizing home cooling in India, ensuring a comfortable sleep, energy savings, and hassle-free temperature control. Now, staying cool has never been smarter or more efficient!

Samsung India has launched an innovative ‘Customized Cooling’ feature in its latest Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioners, which has been designed to enhance comfort, improve sleep, and optimize energy consumption. Powered by SmartThings, the new feature syncs Samsung Smart ACs with WWST-certified smart fans and switches, ensuring a consistent temperature without frequent manual adjustments.

Why frequent AC adjustments affect sleep and energy consumption

India’s electricity demand is rising by 6-7 per cent 0annually, with air conditioner usage playing a major role, according to the IEA Report. Despite this, many Indian households still rely on both ACs and fans together for cooling, leading to frequent manual adjustments.

(Image Source : SAMSUNG)Samsung’s new Smart ACs sync with fans for perfect cooling and better sleep

Samsung’s study found that 50 per cent of Indian consumers switch their ACs on and off throughout the night to stay comfortable. This disrupts sleep and increases energy bills. The new Customized Cooling feature addresses this issue by automatically maintaining a comfortable temperature without the need for manual changes.

Smart Cooling for comfortable sleep and daytime use

With the 2025 Bespoke AI WindFree ACs, Samsung aims to eliminate the hassle of constantly adjusting AC and fan settings. The SmartThings-powered Customized Cooling feature:

Automatically adjusts AC and fan settings based on room conditions.

Maintains a comfortable temperature throughout the night and day.

Reduces energy consumption by optimizing cooling intelligently.

Samsung’s Vision: Intelligent, personalized comfort

Speaking on the launch, Ghufran Alam, Vice President, Digital Appliances, Samsung India, said, "At Samsung, true comfort goes beyond cooling. Indian consumers often use both ACs and fans together, leading to frequent adjustments. With Customized Cooling, we are bringing a seamless, energy-efficient solution that provides uninterrupted rest and comfort throughout the day."

Sustainable and smart energy savings

The Customized Cooling feature is available via SmartThings Energy Service and supports WWST-certified smart fans and switches, allowing users to integrate the feature into their smart homes effortlessly.

ALSO READ: OpenAI to launch new Open-Weight AI Model: Details

The official release date is yet to be confirmed, but the AI community is eagerly awaiting further updates. Stay tuned for more details on OpenAI’s upcoming open-weight model.

ALSO READ: Create Studio Ghibli-Style AI images for Free with ChatGPT: Here’s how

With ChatGPT’s Studio Ghibli Style AI, you can now turn your ordinary photos into stunning animated masterpieces for free. Whether it’s for fun, social media, or personal memories, this new feature is a must-try for all anime and animation lovers.