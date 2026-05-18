Kerala CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE Updates: VD Satheesan arrives at venue, to take oath shortly

Thiruvananthapuram:

Congress leader VD Satheesan took oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala today (May 18) along with his full Council of Ministers. Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will administer the oath of office and secrecy in a ceremony at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and several chief ministers, attended the swearing-in ceremony. Former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, and IUML leaders were also present.

Along with Satheesan, the Congress-led UDF Cabinet was also sworn in. The ministers who took oath include senior Congress leaders and former ministers Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, and A P Anil Kumar, besides KPCC chief Sunny Joseph. Senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty, RSP leader Shibu Baby John, Kerala Congress leader Mons Joseph, and Kerala Congress (Jacob) leader Anoop Jacob will also be ministers. All of them have served as ministers in the previous UDF government.

Led by the Congress, which won 63 seats, the coalition achieved a landslide majority by capturing a total of 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly. The IUML won 22 seats, while the LDF won 35 seats, and the BJP managed to win three constituencies.

Follow the thread for all the updates on Kerala CM swearing-in ceremony.