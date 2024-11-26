HMD Fusion with 'Smart Outfits' attachments launched in India for Rs 16,000

Follow us on Image Source : HMD HMD Fusion

HMD has launched a new smartphone in India called the HMD Fusion. One of its standout features is the interchangeable covers, known as 'Smart Outfits.' These covers are sold separately and attach to the back of the smartphone using specialised pins, allowing users to customise the device's appearance and functionality. Some key specifications of the HMD Fusion include the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and a dual rear camera setup featuring a 108-megapixel primary sensor, among other features. Here are all the details you need to know about the HMD Fusion.

HMD Fusion India price and availability

The HMD Fusion smartphone is available in India for a price of Rs. 17,999. Along with the phone, customers will receive free casual, flashy, and gaming outfits worth Rs. 5,999.

As part of a special launch offer, the phone will be available for a lower price of Rs. 15,999 for a limited time exclusively on Amazon. The sale starts on November 29 at 12:01 PM, but it’s not clear how long this special price will last. Interest buyers can buy the phone through Amazon and the HMD website.

HMD Fusion specifications

The HMD Fusion is a smartphone that comes with customisable accessories called Smart Outfits, which enhance its features. For instance, the gaming outfit improves gameplay controls, while the flashy outfit adds a foldable LED flash ring for taking better selfies. These outfits can be easily attached to the phone using special connectors.

This phone is powered by a capable Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It operates on the latest Android 14 software, and users can expect two years of updates for the operating system and three years of security support.

In terms of display, the HMD Fusion boasts a 6.56-inch screen that offers bright and clear visuals, with a smooth refresh rate that makes scrolling and gaming feel seamless.

For photography enthusiasts, it features a 108-megapixel main camera for stunning photos and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for better focus. For selfies, it has a 50-megapixel front camera that ensures sharp and vibrant images. Notably, the design of the Fusion allows for easy repairs; users can replace parts like the screen or battery using just a screwdriver.

On the connectivity front, the HMD Fusion offers Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, OTG, USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax. It includes various sensors for features like facial recognition and fingerprint unlocking for added security.

The phone is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging and can last through over 800 charging cycles, meaning it’s built to last. Its dimensions make it comfortably portable, weighing just over 200 grams. This combination of features makes the HMD Fusion a solid choice for anyone looking for a reliable smartphone.

