iPhones to get game-changing features with iOS 18.2, will completely transform users' experience

The iOS 18.2 update is set to be rolled out soon for iPhone users, with a launch expected next month for compatible devices. Recently, Apple introduced Apple Intelligence for iPhones with the iOS 18.1 update, although this feature is available only on select models. Alongside this, Siri, the voice assistant, has also received enhancements. With the upcoming iOS 18.2 update, iPhone users can look forward to another shift in their experience, notably in the user interface.

So, what’s new in iOS 18.2?

Reports indicate that iOS 18.2 will introduce several notable changes. Users with an iPhone 11 or later will be eligible for this update, which brings the ability to manage default applications. This new functionality allows iPhone users to set their preferred email and browser apps, a change prompted by stricter regulations from the European Union. Apple and Google have faced criticism for potential anti-competitive practices, and this move aims to address those concerns.

With this feature, users can expect to discover a wider array of applications available on the Apple App Store. They will also have more freedom to choose their preferred apps. This functionality has already been observed in the beta version of iOS 18.2.

In the Settings app, users can simply navigate to the default app section to select their preferred email and browser applications, along with options for calling, call filtering, and messaging. This enhancement means users won’t be limited to Apple’s apps as their default choices.

However, it’s worth noting that this feature is still seen in the beta version, and it remains uncertain whether Apple will implement it in the stable release. Nevertheless, given the pressure from regulatory agencies in the European Union and beyond, it's likely that Apple will be compelled to roll out this feature sooner rather than later.

