Realme 14 Pro 5G to launch in India soon; colour options, RAM and storage tipped

The Realme 14 Pro 5G is set to make its debut in the Indian market soon, with various details about this mid-range smartphone emerging online. It will be an upgraded version of the recently launched Realme 13 Pro, sharing a similar look and design. In addition, the Chinese brand plans to introduce the Realme 14 Pro+ and Realme 14 in India shortly. Earlier this year, Realme released the Realme 12 Pro series, which features an impressive 120x superzoom capability.

First Look at the Realme 14 Pro 5G

Reports from 91mobiles have revealed the RAM, storage, and color options for the Realme 14 Pro 5G. This new device will have the model number RMX5056 and is expected to come in three storage variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage. Users can choose from two attractive color options: Pearl White and Suede Grey. If the leaks are accurate, the launch could take place in January next year, with a starting price around Rs 30,000.

Additionally, Realme is preparing to release the Realme 14, Realme 14x, and Realme 14 Lite in the near future. These budget-friendly models are anticipated to fall within the Rs 15,000 price range. However, further details about the features of these smartphones have yet to be disclosed. Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro, in India on November 26, after its initial release in China. Expect some notable modifications in the Indian version of this model.

Realme GT 7 Pro

The Realme GT 7 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch OLED display that supports a high-refresh rate of 120Hz and features an in-display fingerprint sensor. This device will make its mark as the first phone launched in India with Android 15. It may offer configurations of up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with a price range between Rs 45,000 and Rs 55,000.

On the rear, expect a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor, complemented by a second 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens. Attaching an 8MP ultra-wide camera sensor completes the setup. The camera system will support 3x optical zoom and an impressive 120x digital zoom. With an IP69 rating, this Realme phone is designed to endure immersion in water without damage, allowing for underwater photography, as claimed by the company.

