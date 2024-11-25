Nikhil Kamath-backed Streambox Media's 'Dor' TV OS set to transform content discovery

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TV OS (Representation image)

Tech entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath and a venture investment group called Stride Ventures have recently invested in a company called Streambox Media. This company, started by experienced media professional Anuj Gandhi and supported by the well-known phone brand Micromax, is looking to make a big splash in India’s growing market for connected TVs.

Streambox is getting ready to launch a new subscription service called 'Dor,' which will feature a TV operating system designed in India. While the specific details about the investment amounts and company value haven’t been shared, Micromax still holds the majority of Streambox. Gandhi also plays a significant role as a minority stakeholder.

Kamath, who is also the co-founder of the trading platform Zerodha, highlighted that Streambox's mission is to address the problem of too many streaming services making it hard for viewers to find what they want to watch. As more people shift from traditional television to streaming on smart TVs, Streambox is poised to help make finding content easier and enhance the viewing experience across all connected devices.

Anuj Gandhi, the Founder and CEO of Streambox Media, expressed that the connected TV industry is thriving. Gandhi stated their intention to position themselves as a key player in the TV operating system landscape and the OTT aggregation ecosystem. He emphasized their "Made in India but made for the world stage" approach, aiming to set a new benchmark for convenience and personalization for global markets while initially focusing on India. He described their vision to simplify access to content and redefine how consumers discover and enjoy it, all integrated directly into their operating system, reiterating their commitment to a consumer-first philosophy across all products.

Rahul Sharma, the Co-Founder of Micromax Informatics, highlighted the strategic significance of their collaboration with Streambox Media. He stated that technology and user experience are central to the consumer market today, and emphasized that their partnership aims to push the boundaries of home entertainment. He remarked on the integration of cutting-edge technology to provide users with a premium and intuitive content experience. Sharma viewed this collaboration as a natural extension of Micromax’s commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality products to Indian consumers, with aspirations to scale globally.

The connected TV market in India is expected to grow significantly over the next few years. By 2027, more than 100 million households are predicted to have connected TVs, a big jump from 40 million in 2023, according to a report by Media Partners Asia (MPA).

Streambox is looking to make its mark in this rapidly changing market, where many global tech companies are competing. They plan to do this by bringing together content from various streaming services and providing personalized recommendations, making it easier for viewers to find what they want to watch on any screen.

