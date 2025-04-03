Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: All eyes on Rajya Sabha today after Lok Sabha clears bill with 288-232 votes Waqf Bill Live: The Waqf Amendment Bill received 288 votes in its favour and 232 against. As per the Bill, Waqf tribunals will be strengthened, a structured selection process will be carried out and a tenure will be fixed to ensure efficient dispute resolution.

Waqf Amendment Bill: All eyes are on the Rajya Sabha today after the Lok Sabha passed the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, after a debate stretching for over 12 hours. The ruling NDA strongly defended the legislation as beneficial for minority groups, while the opposition termed it "anti-Muslim". The Waqf Amendment Bill received 288 votes in its favour and 232 against. As per the Bill, Waqf tribunals will be strengthened, a structured selection process will be carried out and a tenure will be fixed to ensure efficient dispute resolution. The Bill necessitates that while the Waqf institutions' mandatory contribution to Waqf boards is reduced from 7 per cent to 5 per cent, Waqf institutions earning above Rs 1 lakh will undergo audits. Union Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said there is no place in the world safer than India for minorities and that is because the majority is entirely secular, adding that even a small minority community like the Parsis are safe in India and all minorities in the country live with pride.