Google Maps can be dangerous if not used with caution, keep THESE things in mind before using it

We rely on Google Maps every day to navigate our journeys, whether we're heading to a new destination or simply finding the best route. Most of the time, it leads us accurately to our desired locations. However, there are instances when Google Maps suggests shortcuts that don’t exist in reality, which can mislead users.

Recently, a tragic incident occurred in the Faridpur police station area of Bareilly district, Uttar Pradesh, due to outdated GPS information on Google Maps. Three people lost their lives when the app directed them to an under-construction bridge, resulting in their car plummeting off the edge. This unfortunate event serves as a reminder that you must exercise caution when using Google Maps; negligence can lead to dire consequences.

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

First and foremost, ensure that Google Maps is updated on your smartphone before you start navigating. Outdated maps can provide inaccurate information, so make it a habit to check for updates regularly. The company frequently introduces new features, so staying informed about these changes is crucial.

If you notice that the app suggests a route that seems unfamiliar or particularly narrow, don’t hesitate to consult a local resident. Often, the map may not reflect the current state of road conditions.

When planning a trip to an unfamiliar place, consider using the Street View option in the app before searching for directions. By zooming in on the map in Street View, you can identify where the roads might be narrow or if any are closed.

To access Street View, simply tap the icon above the compass on the map, select Street View, and then search for your destination. Before hitting the road, take the time to zoom in and verify the directions provided by Google Maps. This way, you can gain a clearer understanding of the route ahead and navigate safely. Keep in mind that road closures and other pertinent information might not always be up to date in Google Maps, but Street View can often provide a more accurate picture of the route.

