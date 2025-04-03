Yogi Adityanath hails Waqf Bill, says 'Waqf Board staked claim on Mahakumbh land as well' Waqf Amendment Bill: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticised the functioning of the Waqf board, accusing them of attempting to "capture land" in Prayagraj. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for "putting a check" on the Waqf Board.

Waqf Amendment Bill: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the Waqf Bill a day after it was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Addressing a gathering in Prayagraj, he also pointed out controversial claims made by the Waqf Board over land which was designated for the Mahakumbh 2025. The Chief Minister criticised the Waqf Board's alleged assertion that the Mahakumbh, a centuries-old religious event, was held on Waqf property. He firmly stated that such claims are unacceptable, especially when they attempt to encroach upon public land with deep cultural and religious significance.

"Some people did not want a mythological place like Prayagraj to gain its identity because their vote bank was important for them... In the name of Waqf, they had tried to capture the land here in Prayagraj and other cities as well. When we were organising Maha Kumbh, the Waqf Board was making arbitrary statements that the land of Kumbh in Prayagraj is also Waqf land. Is it the Waqf Board or the 'Land Mafia' Board?" CM Yogi added.

Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for "putting a check" on the Waqf board and said that the bill will be passed in the Rajya Sabha as well. "We have already wiped the mafia out of Uttar Pradesh... We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for putting a check on the Waqf Board and doing welfare work by passing this important act in the Lok Sabha. Today, it will be passed in the Rajya Sabha as well," Yogi Adityanath said.

Rijiju tables Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha

Union Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju moved a motion for consideration of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025 and the Musalmaan Wakf (Repeal) Bill in the Rajya Sabha. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 is tabled in the Rajya Sabha, a day after it was cleared with a majority in the Lok Sabha. The Lower House witnessed a 12-hour debate, after which the Bill was passed with 288 in its favour and 232 against it.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records.

(With inputs from agencies)

