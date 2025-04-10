Who will represent Tahawwur Rana in court? Name of 26/11 terror accused's lawyer revealed Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has been extradited from the United States to India. He is likely to be presented before Delhi’s Patiala House Court.

Tahawwur Rana: Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was brought to India after being successfully extradited from the US. Rana was escorted to Delhi by teams of NIA and National Security Guard (NSG), comprising senior officials, on a special plane from Los Angeles. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) confirmed that Rana was formally arrested upon his arrival at Delhi’s Palam Airport. Meanwhile, details have also emerged about the lawyer who will represent Rana during the court proceedings.

Who will represent Tahawwur Rana?

According to the information given by the news agency PTI, Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from the Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has been appointed to represent Tahawwur Rana in the court.

Rana will be taken directly from the airport to the Patiala House Court. Rana will be produced in the court of Special NIA Judge Chandrajit Singh. On the other hand, the Center has appointed advocate Narendra Mann as special public prosecutor to conduct the trial and other cases related to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Tahawwur Rana was arrested under these sections

Tahawwur Rana has been arrested under sections 120B, 121, 121A, 302, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with sections 16, 18, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had registered a case against him on November 11, 2009.

To ensure maximum security during his transfer, the NIA has made elaborate arrangements. Delhi Police's Special Cell SWAT commandos have been deployed at the Delhi Airport. Rana will be escorted to the NIA Headquarters in a bulletproof vehicle.

Rana will be interrogated at the NIA Headquarters, where a dedicated interrogation cell has been specially set up for the purpose. Access to this cell is highly restricted, only 12 personnel directly involved in the investigation are allowed entry. This includes senior officials such as NIA Director General Sadanand Date, IG Ashish Batra, and DIG Jaya Roy.

Anyone wishing to meet Rana will require prior approval, underscoring the high-security protocols in place surrounding his custody and interrogation.

