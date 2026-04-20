Imtiaz Ali opens up about his favourite all-time song, its from a Shah Rukh Khan film

New Delhi:

Producer-director Imtiaz Ali is currently making headlines for his upcoming film, Main Wapas Aunga. Amidst this, Imtiaz Ali spoke about his Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Jab Harry Met Sejal. He revealed how the film's song, Safar, was created. The director explained why he believes this song beautifully captures the emotional state of modern life. He also linked its lyrics to that pervasive restlessness of life which has become its defining characteristic.

Imtiaz Ali shared that the song initially began in a completely different musical style, which gradually softened over time. He stated, 'When we first envisioned this song, when we were singing it, and even before the lyrics were written, it was very much a blues track. It evolved slightly later on, yet it still retains that blended essence of country and blues. It is a song meant to be sung to the accompaniment of a guitar, and at the same time, it feels deeply connected to the present era.'

The lyrics are its strength: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali identified the lyrics, penned by Irshad Kamil, as the emotional core of the song. He remarked, 'I feel that Irshad's line,'Idhar ka hi hoon na, udhar ka raha; safar ka hi tha main, safar ka raha,' perfectly illustrates the sentiment that I belong nowhere: neither to the place I came from, nor to the place I am heading towards. It feels as though we are perpetually on a journey, living in a constant state of flux. That is why I find this to be such a fascinating song.'

Here's why the song is close to Imtiaz Ali's heart

Recalling the moments spent filming the song, the director said, 'I absolutely loved capturing the shots for this song because it evoked a profound sense of connection. Whenever we were filming, whether at a railway station or elsewhere, there was a certain magic to those shots. I recall a shot in Budapest, where Shah Rukh Khan was seated and we were filming, in which a train was approaching; it was a shot very much like this one. Filming those scenes felt incredibly rewarding and satisfying, as they combined the music, the atmosphere and Shah Rukh Khan's commanding presence to create one of the film's most memorable sequences.'

Imtiaz Ali's next release

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Wapas Aunga is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition. It is an emotional love story. The film features Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari Wagh, and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. Featuring music by AR Rahman, the film is slated for a theatrical release on June 12.

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