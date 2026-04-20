US: Planned fight turns into mass shooting at North Carolina park near middle school, casualties feared

North Carolina:

A planned fight among youths escalated into a mass shooting at a park in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Monday morning (April 20), with multiple individuals reportedly opening fire, news agency AP reported, quoting authorities. The incident occurred around 10 am at Leinbach Park, located near Jefferson Middle School, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officials have not confirmed the number of victims, and suspects were reported to be at large.

Authorities clarified that the shooting did not take place inside the school. However, the campus was placed under lockdown as a precaution until the situation was brought under control, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said.

Several victims and suspects identified

Police said that several individuals involved, both victims and suspects, have been identified and located, though efforts are ongoing to account for everyone. Some of those involved are believed to be juveniles. "Several individuals—both victims and suspects—have been identified and located. Due to the number of people involved, efforts are ongoing to account for everyone. At this time, some of those involved in the incident are juveniles," Winston-Salem Police Department said.

Police said that nearby schools in Winston-Salem are currently operating on a normal schedule.

Residents have been urged to avoid the area around Leinbach Park to allow emergency responders to carry out operations safely. Officials have also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

A heavy police presence continues in the area as officers actively investigate the incident. "We emphasize that information will be released as it is confirmed. The situation is still developing, and updates will continue as more details become available," it said.

The shooting unfolded in a suburban residential area northwest of downtown Winston-Salem, a city historically known as the home of RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Louisiana mass shooting

Early Sunday morning, at least eight children died in a mass shooting in US' Lousiana. Authorities said the shooting took place around 6 am and involved multiple locations. Police confirmed that the victims included children aged between 1 and 14 years. In total, 10 people were shot, with eight of them losing their lives.

Officials described the scene as deeply distressing, noting that several of the children were believed to be related to the suspect.

According to Police Chief Wayne Smith, the suspected shooter was later tracked down and killed during a police chase that extended into a nearby area. Authorities confirmed that no police officers were injured during the operation, which ended the immediate threat.

Also Read: Louisiana mass shooting: 8 children, between 1-14 years killed

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