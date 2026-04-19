Louisiana mass shooting: 8 children, between 1-14 years killed

New Delhi:

At least eight children died in a mass shooting in US’ Lousiana early Sunday morning. Authorities said the shooting took place around 6 am and involved multiple locations. Police confirmed that the victims included children aged between just 1 and 14 years. In total, 10 people were shot, with eight of them losing their lives.

Officials described the scene as deeply distressing, noting that several of the children were believed to be related to the suspect.

Suspect killed after police chase

According to Police Chief Wayne Smith, the suspected shooter was later tracked down and killed during a police chase that extended into a nearby area. Authorities confirmed that no police officers were injured during the operation, which ended the immediate threat.

Investigators are currently examining evidence spread across three different locations, indicating that the incident unfolded over a wider area rather than a single site. State police have now joined the investigation to help piece together what led to the shooting and how events escalated so quickly.

Officials are urging anyone who may have photos, videos, or information related to the incident to come forward. Police described the situation as one of the most severe they have encountered, underlining the emotional and social impact it has had on the local community.