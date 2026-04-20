Nashik TCS row: Court refuses interim bail to accused Nida Khan, next hearing on April 27

New Delhi:

In the ongoing Nashik TCS case, the court has turned down a request for interim protection for accused Nida Khan till April 27. As per the information, her legal team had urged the court to grant temporary relief while her anticipatory bail plea remains pending, but the court chose not to issue any interim order at this stage. During the proceedings, the complainant's lawyer submitted an application seeking additional time to file a written reply. The request was accepted and the court granted time until April 27 for the response to be submitted.

What happened inside the courtroom

During arguments on the anticipatory bail plea, Khan's counsel cited medical grounds and said that she is pregnant. The prosecution opposed the bail request and appeared suo motu in the matter. They also placed certain photographs from a BPO picnic and trip before the court.

A major point of contention during the hearing was the invocation of the SC-ST Act. According to Khan's lawyer, the prosecution failed to produce any concrete evidence to justify the charges. Advocate Rahul Kasliwal, representing Khan, said that arguments were held on interim relief and the aspect of pregnancy was also presented before the court. He added that anticipatory bail hearings take time, which is why they sought interim protection first.

Police claim Nida Khan played a key role

A senior officer of the Nashik Police earlier stated that considering the seriousness of the charges invoked, especially under the SC-ST Act, Nida Khan may not secure anticipatory bail if the court relies strictly on the sections applied. Police officials maintained confidence in their investigation and claimed that Khan played an important role in the alleged conversion activities. They also said that while more victims are connected to the case, many have not come forward due to fear and societal pressure.