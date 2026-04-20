Aishwarya Rai shares family portraits with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya on 19th wedding anniversary

New Delhi:

Although Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan maintains a presence on Instagram, she is rarely seen being active on the social media platform. There is often a gap of more than a month between her posts. However, she invariably shares a family photograph on the occasion of her wedding anniversary. And today was a day of double celebration. Today, shortly after the trailer launch of her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan's, upcoming film Raja Shivaji, Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram to share a few family selfies with Abhishek and their daughter, Aaradhya.

These anniversary photos went viral on social media almost immediately after being posted. In the images, Aishwarya is seen smiling alongside her daughter, Aaradhya and her husband, Abhishek. The photos appear to have been taken today, as Abhishek is seen wearing the same outfit he wore when he arrived at the Raja Shivaji trailer launch event.

See the post here:

As soon as Aishwarya shared the family photo to mark her wedding anniversary, it began to go viral. While sharing the picture, she included a sparkling red heart emoji in the caption, though she did not write any accompanying text. Within just a few minutes of the photo being posted, it garnered over 20,000 likes, and hundreds of people began showering the image with love through their comments. Many fans hailed the family photograph as the 'best picture of the day.'

On the work front

Aishwarya Rai has shared a photograph with her husband, Abhishek, after a full year. Prior to this, she had last shared a picture featuring Abhishek and Aaradhya on April 20, 2025. Similarly, in 2024, Aishwarya shared a similar family photograph on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

Notably, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot on April 20, 2007. Prior to their marriage, the couple had also dated each other for a considerable period. While Aishwarya has been away from films for quite some time now, Abhishek continues to work actively in movies. He is all set to appear in a pivotal role in the upcoming film Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh.

Also Read: Raja Shivaji trailer out now: Riteish Deshmukh makes roaring comeback with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's tale