Raja Shivaji trailer out now: Riteish Deshmukh makes roaring comeback with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's tale

New Delhi:

Audiences have been eagerly awaiting Raja Shivaji, the film directed by Riteish Deshmukh. Now, the trailer for this multi-starrer film has finally been released today. In the film, Riteish Deshmukh is seen portraying the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Additionally, stars such as Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Mahesh Manjrekar will also be seen in pivotal roles.

What's in the Raja Shivaji trailer?

This 3-minute, 5-second trailer offers glimpses of valor, warfare, action and emotion. The trailer opens with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's childhood, but soon transitions to reveal his persona as a warrior filled with gallantry and courage, a figure who confronts the Mughals and struggles to establish Swarajya (self-rule). The trailer features everything from grand action sequences to powerful dialogue delivery. It also showcases the film's massive star-studded cast.

Watch the trailer here:

Raja Shivaji cast

The trailer provides a glimpse of the film's entire cast. Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of Shivaji Maharaj's elder brother, Sambhaji Shahaji Maharaj, while Sanjay Dutt portrays Afzal Khan. The ensemble cast includes Sachin Khedekar as Shahaji Raje Bhosale, Bhagyashree as Jijabai, Vidya Balan as Badi Begum, Fardeen Khan as Shah Jahan, Jitendra Joshi as Pant, Amol Gupte as Adil Shah, and Genelia Deshmukh as Sai Bai.

Furthermore, actors like Boman Irani and Mahesh Manjrekar will also be seen in the film. The presence of these artists lends even greater grandeur to the movie. Notably, Riteish Deshmukh's son plays the role of the adolescent Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Raja Shivaji will also feature Salman Khan

A day prior to the trailer's release, Riteish Deshmukh sprang a major surprise on fans regarding the film, revealing that Salman Khan would also be a part of Raja Shivaji. Riteish revealed that Salman will play a pivotal role in the film. Following this announcement by Riteish, fan excitement surrounding the movie has surged even further, and they are eager to see Salman Khan in this avatar.

Raja Shivaji release date

The story of the film Raja Shivaji is based on the life of the great Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Riteish Deshmukh has stated that he intends to narrate the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a fresh and distinct manner.

Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji has been jointly produced by Jio Studios and Genelia D'Souza. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1 in Telugu, Hindi and Marathi According to various media reports, the film's budget is estimated to exceed Rs 100 crore.

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