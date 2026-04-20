Salman Khan to play major role in Raja Shivaji, reveals Riteish Deshmukh during Bigg Boss Marathi 6 finale

New Delhi:

The trend of historical and Pan-India films is currently witnessing rapid growth in Bollywood and amidst this, a new piece of news has further heightened the excitement among fans. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan may soon become a part of a major historical project based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Titled Raja Shivaji, the film is being produced and directed by actor Riteish Deshmukh, who recently shared a significant update regarding the project.

A particularly noteworthy detail is the possibility of Salman Khan playing a key role in the film, has significantly stoked the excitement among the audience.

Riteish Deshmukh made the big revelation

Riteish Deshmukh has been working on this film, titled Raja Shivaji, for almost 20 years. The movie aims to portray the life and struggles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the big screen in a truly magnificent manner. During the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 grand finale on Sunday night, Riteish revealed that discussions have been held with Salman Khan regarding this project and that he will indeed be playing a significant role in the film. However, the specific character Salman will be portraying in the movie has not yet been disclosed.

When is Raja Shivaji releasing?

Riteish Deshmukh's film has been a subject of discussion for quite some time, and its release date, May 1, has also been announced. Recently, during the sixth season of Bigg Boss Marathi, the actor spoke about his upcoming film. However, several reports suggest that Salman will be seen in the role of Jiva Mahala. While Riteish Deshmukh stars in the lead role, he is also associated with the project as a filmmaker.

Raja Shivaji cast

Speaking of the film, in addition to Riteish Deshmukh, the cast features actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh. The film was announced two years ago. Remarkably, it has been produced simultaneously in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu.

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