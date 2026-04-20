'It's all drama': Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi's unscheduled stop for 'jhalmuri' during poll campaigning

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling his unscheduled stop to buy 'jhalmuri' during a poll campaign "drama." The remark came a day after PM Modi made a brief halt during his campaign tour in Jhargram to purchase the popular Bengali street snack made of puffed rice, green chillies and spices.

It's all drama: Mamata Banerjee

Questioning the spontaneity of the moment, Banerjee alleged that the entire episode was staged. "It's all drama. How come a camera was present when the Prime Minister suddenly made an unscheduled stop during the campaign? The entire episode was scripted. He was seen carrying a Rs 10 note in his pocket. Is it believable?" Banerjee said without naming PM Modi.

The TMC supremo was addressing a poll rally in Murarai assembly constituency in Birbhumm district.

PM Modi's 'jhalmuri' break

Prime Minister Modi made an unscheduled stop during his campaign tour in West Bengal on Sunday, where he stopped in Jhargram to savour 'jhalmuri'.

Bystanders and the vendor were surprised when the PM's convoy suddenly stopped before his modest shop in Jhargram and none but Modi walked up to the stall asking the price of 'jhalmuri'. "Bhai, apka jhalmuri khelao, kitna? Accha se bana do jhalmuri (treat me with your jhalmuri; how much is it? Make it tasty)," Modi told the amazed shopkeeper.

The PM, who was accompanied by his security personnel, handed over the money to the vendor, insisting that he accept the money. Asked by the shopkeeper if all the standard ingredients would be used to prepare the delicacy, Modi said, "Everything excepting nimak (salt)" which he does not use for health reasons.

The PM savoured the 'jhalmuri' and later posted a photo of it on his X handle. "Amid four public meetings spanning across West Bengal on a hectic Sunday, I savoured some delicious spicy puffed rice, Jhalmuri in Jhargram," the PM said in three posts on his X handle along with a video of the visit.

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