PM Modi's jhalmuri break steals the show after fiery Bengal rally | WATCH

New Delhi:

In the middle of a high-voltage election campaign in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed a lighter, more personal side of himself that quickly caught public attention. After addressing a massive rally in Jhargram, PM Modi briefly paused his convoy and stepped out for an unexpected roadside stop.

On his way back after the rally, PM Modi stopped at a small roadside stall selling Bengal’s popular snack jhalmuri. The stall owner, who has been running the business for years, prepared a fresh serving on the spot. PM Modi not only watched the preparation closely but also tasted the snack himself.

He was seen interacting casually with the vendor and nearby residents, asking about their lives and daily work. Locals say the atmosphere quickly turned festive, with chants of “Modi, Modi” and “Jai Shri Ram” echoing around the spot.

Watch the video here

PM Modi shares jhalmuri with children

What stood out was the simplicity of the interaction. PM Modi also shared jhalmuri with children present there and spoke briefly with women from the area. One woman even mentioned how government support in the past had helped her family improve their livelihood, making the moment even more emotional for those present.

The stall owner later said there was no prior information about the visit and that the Prime Minister simply asked for “good jhalmuri” before enjoying it. Later, PM Modi posted pictures of the stop on his social media account.

PM Modi’s mega rally in West Bengal

Earlier in the day, during his rally in Jhargram, PM Modi launched a sharp attack on the ruling party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He alleged widespread corruption and said public welfare schemes were being misused. He claimed that several sectors, including education, rural employment, and disaster relief, had been affected by what he called “systemic misuse of power.”

PM Modi also said the upcoming election was not just a political contest but a movement for change driven by the people of Bengal. He urged voters to support development-focused governance and assured better infrastructure, welfare delivery, and job opportunities if his party comes to power in the state.