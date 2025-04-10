Tahawwur Rana in India: First photo of 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind surfaces after extradition from US Tahawwur Rana extradition: Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was brought to India on Thursday after being successfully extradited from the US.

Tahawwur Rana extradition: The first image of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has emerged following his extradition from the United States. The photo is notable because he has been brought from America in a prisoner's uniform.

He was brought to India under tight security and is expected to be interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with his alleged role in the deadly attacks that left 166 people dead in 2008. Rana was wanted by the NIA, which is probing the 26/11 attacks case.

Tahawwur Rana brought to India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully secured the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the key mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. This marks the culmination of years of dedicated efforts to bring Rana, a key conspirator in the 2008 attacks, to justice.

The 64-year-old Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin landed in Delhi in a special plane on Thursday evening, ending days of speculation of when and how he will be extradited, officials said.

The NIA said in a statement that it had secured the successful extradition after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring to justice the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem that claimed 166 lives.

Tahawwur Rana arrested by NIA

The NIA officially took Tahawwur Rana into custody as soon as he landed at Delhi airport. He has been booked under IPC sections 120B, 121, 121A, 302, 468, and 471, along with sections 16, 18, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

He will now face the law in India, and his interrogation is likely to spill the beans on the role of Pakistani state actors behind the dastardly act that claimed 166 lives in 2008. Rana's interrogation would help the probe agencies expose the role of Pakistani state actors behind the 26/11 attacks, and may shed new light on the investigation.

On November 26, 2008, ten Pakistani terrorists infiltrated Mumbai via the Arabian Sea and launched a series of brutal, coordinated attacks across the city. They targeted key landmarks, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Taj Mahal and Oberoi hotels, Leopold Cafe, and the Jewish center Chabad House. The assault lasted nearly 60 hours and claimed the lives of 166 people, including citizens from the US, UK, and Israel.

The attacks deeply shook the nation and pushed India and Pakistan to the brink of conflict. David Headley, one of the key conspirators, had conducted reconnaissance of all major targets beforehand. Ajmal Amir Kasab, the sole captured terrorist from the group, was executed in November 2012 at Pune's Yerawada Jail.

