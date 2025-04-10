After Tahawwur Rana is extradited and brought to India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will first arrest him in connection with its case related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He will then be taken to the NIA headquarters under tight security, where a medical examination will be conducted. Following this, Rana will be produced in court, where the NIA will seek his custody for further investigation. Heavy security arrangements will be in place during his transfer from the airport to the NIA headquarters.