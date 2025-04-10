Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Tahawwur Rana Extradition: Special aircraft carrying 26/11 mastermind stops for refuelling

  Live Tahawwur Rana Extradition: Special aircraft carrying 26/11 mastermind stops for refuelling

The US Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has stated that Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana is no longer in its custody, as he is being extradited to India.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana
Tahawwur Hussain Rana Image Source : ANI
Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee @Saptadeepa25
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is being extradited from the United States to India. Upon his arrival in Delhi, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will arrest him in connection with the Mumbai attack case. After being brought to Delhi, Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian citizen, is likely to be placed in a high-security ward at Tihar Jail. Sources have confirmed that preparations for his incarceration have been made, and jail officials are awaiting a court order. Rana, aged 64, is a close associate of David Coleman Headley, an American citizen and one of the main conspirators behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

 

 

Live updates :Tahawwur Rana Extradition Live

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 12:26 PM (IST)Apr 10, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Tahawwur Rana's flight expected to arrive by 3 PM

    Tahawwur Rana's flight is now expected to arrive by 3 PM, with the delay caused by a refueling stop. The security operation continues as the authorities prepare for his transfer to New Delhi.

  • 12:25 PM (IST)Apr 10, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    High-security operation underway as Tahawwur Rana's extradition flight approaches New Delhi

    Air traffic control units, intelligence teams, and special commandos are closely monitoring the flight in real time as part of a major security operation to bring 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana from the United States to India. This high-value extradition is being carried out under strict confidentiality and coordination between Indian and American agencies. According to sources, the special aircraft carrying Rana made a stop at a location for refueling and is now expected to land in New Delhi later this afternoon.

  • 12:23 PM (IST)Apr 10, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Tahawwur Hussain Rana to arrive in India in few hours

    According to sources, terrorist Tahawwur Hussain Rana is expected to be brought to Delhi between 12 to 1 PM. Initially, his arrival was anticipated between 9 and 10 AM, but a stopover was made for fuel refueling. The decision on where to transfer Rana from the airport to the NIA headquarters will be made at the last moment. SWAT commandos have been placed on high alert for the operation.

  • 12:20 PM (IST)Apr 10, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Public movement restricted near NIA headquarters and tight security at Palam airport

    Public movement has been restricted in front of the NIA headquarters, and Gate number 2 of the Jawaharlal Nehru Metro Station, located directly opposite the NIA office, has been closed due to security reasons. Meanwhile, tight security is in place at Palam Airport, with some Delhi Police vehicles stationed outside. Delhi Police personnel are also conducting foot patrols in the surrounding area to ensure safety.

  • 12:18 PM (IST)Apr 10, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Bulletproof and marksman vehicles deployed for Tahawwur Rana's transfer to NIA headquarters

    The 26/11 terrorist will be brought from Palam Technical Airport to the NIA headquarters in a bulletproof vehicle. According to sources, along with the bulletproof car, a 'Marksman' vehicle has also been kept on standby. Commandos from the Delhi Police Special Cell are also deployed with the standby vehicle. The Marksman is a highly secure vehicle, virtually impervious to attacks. It is commonly used by the Special Cell to transport high-profile terrorists and gangsters to courts and agency offices.

  • 12:10 PM (IST)Apr 10, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Tahawwur Rana to be arrested by NIA after extradition, produced in court for 26/11 case remand

    After Tahawwur Rana is extradited and brought to India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will first arrest him in connection with its case related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He will then be taken to the NIA headquarters under tight security, where a medical examination will be conducted. Following this, Rana will be produced in court, where the NIA will seek his custody for further investigation. Heavy security arrangements will be in place during his transfer from the airport to the NIA headquarters.

     
     
     
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Tahawwur Hussain Rana United States India 26 11 26 11 Terror Attacks
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\