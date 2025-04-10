Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is being extradited from the United States to India. Upon his arrival in Delhi, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will arrest him in connection with the Mumbai attack case. After being brought to Delhi, Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian citizen, is likely to be placed in a high-security ward at Tihar Jail. Sources have confirmed that preparations for his incarceration have been made, and jail officials are awaiting a court order. Rana, aged 64, is a close associate of David Coleman Headley, an American citizen and one of the main conspirators behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.