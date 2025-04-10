Tahawwur Rana arrested by NIA after being extradited to India, to be taken to Patiala House Court Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 attacks, was brought to India on a special flight on Thursday after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application.

26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana on Thursday was arrested after being extradited to India. Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor for NIA, Advocate Narender Mann were seen arriving at Patiala House Court in the national capital ahead of Rana being produced before the court. He will be taken to Patiala House Court.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that it has successfully secured the extradition of Rana, the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice.

According to the NIA, Rana was being held in judicial custody in the US pursuant to proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty for his extradition. The extradition finally came through after Rana exhausted all legal avenues to stay the move.

Rana, a key accused in the 2008 attacks, was brought to India on a special flight on Thursday after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application.

The records were received by the court of District Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav recently in pursuance of his January 28 direction to the staff of a Mumbai court to send the records.

The judge passed the order on an application moved by the National Investigation Agency in Delhi, seeking to retrieve the records from Mumbai.

The trial court records were previously sent to Mumbai due to the presence of multiple cases related to the 26/11 attacks in both cities.

In a setback to Rana, a US court had earlier ruled that the Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman could be extradited to India where is wanted for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists.

Rana, 64, is a close associate of one of the main conspirators of the attacks, David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

A report by PTI stated that Tahawwur Rana is likely to be lodged in a high-security ward in Tihar jail when he reaches India, prison sources said. All necessary preparations have been made in the jail, they said.

Rana, 64, is a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault that sent shockwaves across the country and even brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.