Bengal Babri Masjid row: Mosque ceremony held amid security in Murshidabad; BJP targets Mamata Banerjee

Security arrangements have been significantly strengthened in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district ahead of the foundation-laying ceremony of a proposed mosque designed to resemble the ‘Babri Masjid’. The initiative, taken by suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, is scheduled for Saturday, coinciding with the anniversary of the December 6, 1992 incident in Ayodhya.

With the date considered sensitive, authorities have placed the Beldanga area under a high-security zone. Police units, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), and personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed to maintain order and ensure smooth movement.

RAF, BSF and police personnel mobilised

According to officials, RAF teams arrived in Rejinagar on Friday and were initially stationed at a local school before being moved to their final deployment points. Additional reinforcements from Krishnanagar and Berhampore have also been positioned in the district.

Central forces were seen conducting route marches and patrolling areas close to the proposed construction site, as part of precautionary measures designed to prevent any disruption.

Contracts awarded to seven catering agencies

Seven catering agencies in Murshidabad have been contracted to prepare shahi biryani for the expected crowd. A close associate of the MLA said that around 40,000 food packets for guests and 20,000 packets for local residents are being prepared, bringing the food expenses alone to over Rs 30 lakh.

He added, “The total budget for the venue may reach Rs 60–70 lakh.” A stage constructed over paddy fields has become the most prominent marker of the scale of the event. It is 150 feet long and 80 feet wide, with seating arrangements for about 400 guests, and has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh.

Organisers said that around 3,000 volunteers of whom 2,000 began work on Friday morning have been deployed to manage crowd movement, regulate incoming and outgoing roads, and prevent any obstruction on NH-12. Kabir said the ceremony will begin at 10 AM with a recitation from the Quran, followed by the foundation event in the afternoon. “Formalities will begin two hours earlier. As per police instructions, the grounds will be cleared by 4 PM,” he added.

CM Mamata Banerjee reiterates for call for peace and unity

Amid increasing attention surrounding the event, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a strong appeal for calm on Friday. Speaking on the occasion of Unity Day/Harmony Day, she spoke on Bengal’s long tradition of coexistence.

“Unity is strength,” she said. “The soil of Bengal has always stood for harmony — the soil of Rabindranath, Nazrul, Ramakrishna and Vivekananda. It has never allowed divisions to take root.”

She added, “Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Jain, Buddhist in Bengal, we all know how to walk together. Religion belongs to each, but festivals belong to all.” The Chief Minister noted that any efforts to create discord would be faced with firm resistance, urging citizens to maintain peace and mutual respect.

AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi recalls Babri Masjid case

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi referred to past developments linked to the Babri Masjid case, recalling statements made by various leaders in 1992 and observations later recorded by the Supreme Court.

He reiterated points made in the Court’s judgment regarding events in 1949 and the subsequent legal proceedings, while also posing questions about the interpretation of historical statements and political comments made in recent years.

“Today is December 6, and all of us know what happened on December 6, 1992. A promise was given to the Supreme Court that the Babri Masjid would not be harmed. Members of various organisations associated with the Sangh Parivar had gathered there. Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and all the others present had assured that the mosque would not be touched. But despite that, the Babri Masjid was demolished. Even after submitting this assurance in writing to the Supreme Court, the mosque was brought down in full view of the world and in the presence of the police,” AIMIM chief said.

“In its judgment, the Supreme Court noted that in 1949, idols were placed inside the mosque, which amounted to a desecration. The Supreme Court also said in its judgment that this was a violation of the rule of law. But later we saw that the court acquitted all those who were accused of being involved in the demolition of the Babri Masjid. And the Modi government did not even appeal against the trial court’s decision. Thousands of people took part in the demolition, yet the court did not hold anyone guilty. The Prime Minister said that wounds of 500 years are now being healed. The question then arises: the Supreme Court has said in its judgment that no temple was demolished to build the mosque. So on what basis is the Prime Minister talking about these wounds? Which wounds is he referring to?,” he questioned.

The only wound, Owaisi said, is the one given to the Constitution when the “mosque was demolished in 1992.”

BJP raises concerns over Murshidabad developments

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Friday expressed serious concern over developments in Murshidabad’s Beldanga area. Malviya alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was “playing with fire” and using the situation for political benefit.

Malviya claimed that suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir was being used to influence community sentiment, adding that groups of Kabir’s supporters were reportedly seen carrying construction materials to the site. He further alleged that Kabir had claimed support from the state police for these activities.

Malviya said any disturbance there could affect NH-12, a key route connecting North Bengal with the rest of the state. Such a situation, he cautioned, could have wider implications for public order and movement.

Calls project ‘political, not religious’

Terming the proposed mosque construction a “political project,” Malviya said it could heighten tensions and strain the state’s social environment. “This so-called mosque project is not a religious effort but a political one, designed to inflame emotions and consolidate vote banks,” he said, warning that it could affect Bengal’s stability.

“Mamata Banerjee will not stop at anything, even if it means pushing West Bengal towards turmoil,” he added.

Moreover, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “Even if Babar’s father, Umar Sheikh Mirza, were to rise from his grave, the people of this country would still not allow him to build the Babri Masjid. As many times as anyone tries to build the Babri Masjid, the people of this country will erase this stigma each time.

With inputs from Onkar