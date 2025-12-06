IndiGo crisis: Centre orders airlines to ensure reasonable pricing amid airfares spike, warns of action IndiGo flight cancellations: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has ordered all airlines to adhere to reasonable pricing and airfares capping amid the flight cancellations crisis from IndiGo.

New Delhi:

As the IndiGo crisis entered its fifth day with over 400 flight cancellations on Saturday continuing to affect thousands of passengers for another day, the Centre stepped in with a strict advisory for airlines against increasing airfares as fliers opt for alternatives to manage their travel plans.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation expressed concern over the unusually high airfares being charged by some airlines amid the ongoing disruptions. In a press release, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said it has exercised its regulatory authority to ensure fair and reasonable fares on all affected routes, aiming to shield passengers from opportunistic pricing.

What Civil Aviation Ministry said on airfare

"An official directive has been issued to all airlines mandating strict adherence to the fare caps that have now been prescribed. These caps will remain in force until the situation fully stabilises. The objective of this directive is to maintain pricing discipline in the market, prevent any exploitation of passengers in distress, and ensure that citizens who urgently need to travel, including senior citizens, students, and patients, are not subjected to financial hardship during this period," the release stated.

The ministry added that it will keep a close watch on fare trends using real-time data and continuous coordination with airlines and online travel platforms. Any violation of the prescribed norms will trigger immediate corrective measures in the public interest.

IndiGo chaos persists for fifth day, sky-high airfares add to woes

Travellers faced further difficulties as flight ticket prices soared sharply, with fares on some routes shooting up to four times the usual levels. Friday marked the worst day of IndiGo disruptions, with nearly 1,000 flights cancelled. Major airports saw a steep rise in cancellations throughout the day.

Mumbai was hit the hardest with 109 cancellations, followed by Delhi with 86 scrapped departures, disrupting operations at the country’s two busiest aviation hubs. The ripple effect extended to other metros as well: Hyderabad reported 69 cancellations, Bengaluru 50, Pune 42, and Chennai about 30.

In Ahmedabad, 19 flights were withdrawn from service as shortages persisted. The airline, which typically operates around 2,300 flights a day with a fleet of more than 400 aircraft, continues to grapple with acute crew shortages and planning failures.