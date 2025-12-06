Jaiswal, Rohit, Kohli and bowlers star as India clinch ODI series against South Africa India steamrolled South Africa in the third ODI to win the three-match series. The Men in Blue chased down 271 in the deciding ODI at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

New Delhi:

Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his maiden ODI century, Rohit Sharma hit a strong 75, while Virat Kohli starred with a stellar quick-fire 65 from 45 balls as India steamrolled South Africa in the third ODI to clinch the series 2-1 after their win in Visakhapatnam.

India were asked to chase 271 in the final ODI at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, and the Men in Blue hunted the target down with ease, with nine wickets in hand and 61 balls to spare.

Kohli turns the clock to 2016

In what was a jaw-dropping display of batting from Kohli, the former India skipper turned the clock back to his heydays of 2016 or probably looked even better as he slammed the balls all around the park. The former skipper showed his aggressive avatar yet again and hit 65 from 45 balls, laced with three audacious sixes and six fours. One of his six was a no-look six off Corbin Bosch over long on. His boundaries included his vintage flicks over mid-wicket and cover drives that have defined his legacy during his career.

Rohit hits strong 75, Jaiswal slams maiden ODI ton

Former captain Rohit also looked strong as he hit 75 from 73 deliveries with some audacious hits. He struck three sixes and seven fours in his stroke-filled knock but missed out on a hundred when he top-edged one slog sweep off Keshav Maharaj with Breetzke, running from mid-wicket, taking the catch.

Jaiswal struggled a bit at the start of his innings and was cautious in the middle, but went on to hit his maiden ODI hundred. He has now become just the sixth Indian player to have smashed centuries in all three formats, joining the likes of Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. Jaiswal went back unbeaten 116 from 121 balls with two sixes and 12 fours.

Prasidh, Kuldeep star with four-wicket haul each

While the batters starred in the chase, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball. The two picked up four-wicket hauls each as they plotted South Africa's downfall.