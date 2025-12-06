DK Shivakumar condemns ED summons, calls it 'political vendetta' in National Herald Case National Herald Case: The Economic Offenses Wing of the Delhi Police has served a comprehensive notice to DK Shivakumar﻿, requesting detailed financial records and transaction information related to the National Herald﻿ case.

New Delhi:

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar strongly condemned the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to his donations to National Herald﻿ and Young India﻿. Speaking from his residence in Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru, Shivakumar accused the ED of torturing him and dismissing the summons as unjust. He declared his intention to fight the issue legally, emphasising full cooperation with the investigation from the start.

Details on summons and police directions

Shivakumar revealed that both he and his brother DK Suresh had been summoned again despite having responded earlier. Additionally, the Delhi police instructed them to provide further information by December 19. He described these actions as unnecessary harassment targeted to "torture" supporters of senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Shivakumar’s explanation on donations

The Deputy CM clarified that his donations to National Herald﻿ and Young India﻿ were made during difficult times for these Congress-affiliated organisations. He underscored that these entities are part of the Congress party and many others also contributed during that period. He reiterated that he pays his taxes and was well within his rights to donate.

Delhi Police’s notice and ongoing investigation

The Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has issued a detailed notice to Shivakumar demanding financial documents and transactional details connected with the National Herald case. The notice references the FIR filed against senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi﻿, indicating Shivakumar’s documents may be crucial to the investigation. He is required to comply by December 19.

Allegations of political vendetta

Shivakumar accused the central government of conducting a political vendetta against Rahul Gandhi, asserting misuse of investigative agencies to target opposition leaders. He emphasized that such harassment has its limits and cannot undermine their resolve.

National Herald as Congress party asset

Refuting claims that National Herald is a personal property of Sonia or Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar explained it is a party asset. He described Rahul Gandhi’s shareholder status as a function of his party leadership role, consistent with longstanding Congress tradition where leaders hold shares due to their positions.

Historical context and party legacy

Highlighting National Herald’s legacy, Shivakumar recalled how former leaders like Morarji Desai acted in its institutional interests. He also mentioned party leaders under Sitaram Kesari﻿ asking Sonia Gandhi to take up party responsibilities during challenging periods, emphasising the collective ownership ethos.

Call for fair politics and unity in Karnataka

Shivakumar condemned the investigative harassment and advocated for clean political competition focused on elections rather than intimidation. Addressing rumors of factionalism within Karnataka Congress, he affirmed the unity of the party’s 140 MLAs and cooperation with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He also announced a forthcoming all-party meeting in Delhi to discuss Karnataka’s interests in the parliamentary winter session.