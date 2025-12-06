Yashasvi Jaiswal registers maiden ODI century vs South Africa, becomes 6th Indian to record major milestone Yashasvi Jaiswal registered his maiden ODI century and ninth international ton against South Africa in the third ODI in Vizag. After two flops, he needed some runs to retain his spot in the squad, and it finally arrived in the series decider. Rohit, meanwhile, broke Chris Gayle's record.

Visakhapatnam:

Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had a rough time in the Test series against South Africa and in the first two ODIs, he failed to live up to expectations. Over the course of at least one year, his name has been discussed heavily for the 50-overs format, but with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill proving themselves time and again, it was difficult for Jaiswal to find a way.

However, in the South Africa series, with Gill ruled out with a neck injury, the opportunity finally knocked on Jaiswal’s door. After struggling in the first two games, he finally showed grit and intensity in the third match at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and courtesy of which, the youngster registered his first-ever century in ODI cricket.

Notably, with the century, he became the sixth Indian male batter after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill to register a century each in all three formats of the game.

It was an important knock for the 23-year-old, given that his fellow competitors are in tremendous form at the moment. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was slotted at number four, scored a century in the second ODI in Raipur and when Shreyas Iyer returns, he will be one of the contenders for the openers' slot as well. Abhishek Sharma is also a massive threat.

So, the century might help Jaiswal retain his spot in the squad. He will definitely be benched when Gill returns, but whenever there’s an opportunity, the southpaw is likely to be the first one to be considered. If he hadn’t scored runs in the third ODI, the selectors could have looked beyond him in the format.

Rohit breaks Chris Gayle’s record

Rohit Sharma made 75 runs off 73 balls in the third ODI. During his innings, the veteran broke Chris Gayle’s record for most sixes by an opener while chasing in ODI cricket. The former West Indies international held the record with 177 maximums, and Rohit broke that with three sixes that he smacked in Vizag.

Most sixes by an opener while chasing

Player Sixes Rohit Sharma 178 Chris Gayle 177 Sanath Jayasuriya 105 Martin Guptill 93

India, in the meantime, are in a prime position to win the game comfortably and seal the series 2-1.